Where will Kalel Mullings get drafted? Projecting best fit for Michigan RB

The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24. Kalel Mullings, one of the strongest running backs in this draft class, is among the Michigan Wolverines players who will be expecting their names to be called during the three-day event in Green Bay.

Although Mullings, who began his college career as a linebacker and just switched to running back in 2023, is unlikely to get many offensive snaps early in his pro career, he should contribute significantly to a number of special teams units. He is expected to be selected on Day 3 of the draft, with several mock drafts predicting that he will be chosen in the fifth or sixth round.

Mullings' draft stock increased significantly following his excellent 2024 performance, in which he consistently displayed his physicality, footwork and run execution.

Mullings is an athletic, big-body bruiser. His tackle-breaking running prowess and his reliability and effectiveness as a pass protector are some of the characteristics that could help him adjust quickly to the NFL.

However, because he lacks exceptional speed, NFL teams may be worried about his peak speed, which could restrict his usefulness in stretching plays and outside runs. Additionally, he rarely ever contributes in passing games.

In conclusion, Mullings might be a late-round pick for clubs seeking a powerful runner with pass-protection abilities.

Kalel Mullings' NFL scouting report and best fit in the NFL

Kalel Mullings changed his position from linebacker to running back halfway through his third year at Michigan. He recorded 79% of his career 235 carries in his fifth and last season in college when he became the team's starting rusher. He recorded 185 carries for 948 yards and six rushing touchdowns in 2024.

Although Mullings isn't a quick running back or a name often mentioned in this year's deep running back class, he shouldn't be written off either. We think clubs will like his physical makeup as a rusher and his skill on special teams, so he may be selected anywhere from the fifth to the seventh round.

One team that has been linked with Mullings ahead of the draft is the Kansas City Chiefs. Given that the team's running back room has players with doubts, Kansas City should consider acquiring more players through the 2025 NFL draft.

Mullings, who never fumbled in college, lacks the explosiveness to consistently test defenses with lengthy, powerful runs. However, he has enough power to have notable impacts for the Chiefs in other areas.

