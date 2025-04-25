Where will Will Johnson get drafted? Projecting best fits for Michigan CB

Will Johnson is one of just two draft prospects who remained in the green room after the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. The cornerback was viewed as a potential first-rounder, but injury concerns led to his draft stock dropping.
Johnson, who was a key member of the Michigan Wolverines' national championship team in 2023, has lingering knee injuries. NFL teams were informed of it during the pre-draft medical reviews, and they are reportedly concerned that Johnson's knee issues will hinder his ability to stay on the field.
He finished his career with the Wolverines with more pick-sixes than touchdowns allowed. Johnson was also named the Defensive Player of the Game in the 2024 national championship.
Day 2 outlook for CB Will Johnson
Will Johnson is undoubtedly a playmaker on defense and has the potential to create a spark for any team. Last year, he was considered a potential top five pick, but a knee injury forced him to be on the sidelines and appear in just six games.
Heading into the second and third rounds, Johnson is arguably the best cornerback prospect available. The Cleveland Browns remain a team that could not only draft a quarterback but also secondary help. After trading their No. 2 pick and passing up on Travis Hunter, Cleveland still needs to add a cornerback.
With the No. 33 and 36 picks, the Browns can address their needs at both positions.
The Houston Texans will select after them and could also benefit from adding a cornerback. If Johnson continues to drop, the San Francisco 49ers, who have the 43rd pick, would also be a solid option.
The Green Bay Packers have also been rumored to be interested in drafting Johnson; however, they won't select until No. 54 unless they decide to trade up and pick earlier.
