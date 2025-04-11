3 reasons why the 49ers should select Will Johnson in 2025 NFL Draft

Will Johnson is one of the top cornerback prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class. His strong performances with the Michigan Wolverine have resulted in him currently being projected as a first-round pick this year.
Teams seeking upgrades to their defensive secondary will likely be inetersted in selecting Johnson. The San Francisco 49ers have been one of his rumored landing spots due to their team needs entering the draft. Here are three reasons why they should target him with therir 11th overall pick in the first round.
Why 49ers should target Will Johnson in 2025 NFL Draft
#1 - Free agent DB departures
The 49ers have built a reputation for featuring a solid defense in recent years. If they want to continue this trend, they will likely need to upgrade their defensive backs prior to the 2025 NFL season. The draft is one of the best ways for them do so and Will Johnson could be their best option.
Charvarius Ward and Talanoa Hufanga have been two of their key defensive backs, but both of them departed for new teams during the free agency period this year. They also lost Isaac Yiadom and Rock Ya-Sin, so their depth at cornerback took a hit as well. Johnson can potentially be a direct replacement for Ward and go a long way to addressing their current issues in their defensive secondary.
#2 - Biggest need at premium position
Of the premium positions on an NFL roster, the 49ers are relatively strong across the board, with the excpetion of cornerback. They have a solid group of wide receivers to go with one of he best edge rushers in Nick Bosa and dominant left tackle in Trent Williams. They are also likely set with Brock Purdy at quarterback, so cornerback represents their lone premium position that isn't yet solidified.
To maximize their return in the 2025 NFL Draft, they would receive the biggest benefit from finding an elite cornerback prospect. If Johnson is still available for them when they are on the clock, he is a logical target.
#3 - Ideal prospect profile
Will Johnson has all of the necessary signs to profile as an elite cornerback prospect. He has a desirable combination of length and speed at 6'2" tall and running a 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He also played against some of the top competition in college football as a part of the Big Ten Conference, so his risks of being a bust in the early stages of the 2025 NFL Draft are minimal.
