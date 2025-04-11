3 reasons why the 49ers should select Will Johnson in 2025 NFL Draft

Will Johnson is one of the top cornerback prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class. His strong performances with the Michigan Wolverine have resulted in him currently being projected as a first-round pick this year.

Ad

Teams seeking upgrades to their defensive secondary will likely be inetersted in selecting Johnson. The San Francisco 49ers have been one of his rumored landing spots due to their team needs entering the draft. Here are three reasons why they should target him with therir 11th overall pick in the first round.

Why 49ers should target Will Johnson in 2025 NFL Draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Johnson

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#1 - Free agent DB departures

Ad

Trending

The 49ers have built a reputation for featuring a solid defense in recent years. If they want to continue this trend, they will likely need to upgrade their defensive backs prior to the 2025 NFL season. The draft is one of the best ways for them do so and Will Johnson could be their best option.

Charvarius Ward and Talanoa Hufanga have been two of their key defensive backs, but both of them departed for new teams during the free agency period this year. They also lost Isaac Yiadom and Rock Ya-Sin, so their depth at cornerback took a hit as well. Johnson can potentially be a direct replacement for Ward and go a long way to addressing their current issues in their defensive secondary.

Ad

#2 - Biggest need at premium position

Of the premium positions on an NFL roster, the 49ers are relatively strong across the board, with the excpetion of cornerback. They have a solid group of wide receivers to go with one of he best edge rushers in Nick Bosa and dominant left tackle in Trent Williams. They are also likely set with Brock Purdy at quarterback, so cornerback represents their lone premium position that isn't yet solidified.

Ad

To maximize their return in the 2025 NFL Draft, they would receive the biggest benefit from finding an elite cornerback prospect. If Johnson is still available for them when they are on the clock, he is a logical target.

#3 - Ideal prospect profile

Will Johnson has all of the necessary signs to profile as an elite cornerback prospect. He has a desirable combination of length and speed at 6'2" tall and running a 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He also played against some of the top competition in college football as a part of the Big Ten Conference, so his risks of being a bust in the early stages of the 2025 NFL Draft are minimal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.