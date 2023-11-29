5 players with highest NIL valuation in Georgia ft. Carson Beck, Brock Bowers, and more

The Georgia Bulldogs are the top dog in college football, pun intended, and it's no surprise that its players get high NIL valuations. For the last three seasons, the Bulldogs have ruled the AP Poll, won two national titles and seem on their way to win a third straight one.

Juxtapose that with the fact that their conference, the SEC, is one of the most monetized ones in college sports, you understand the amount of money Georgia's players are getting. So, let's check who are the five Georgia players with the highest NIL valuation.

Five players with the highest NIL valuation in Georgia

#1 Carson Beck - QB ($1.1 million)

This season as the starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs has helped Carson Beck get his bang for the buck. The player signed a deal with Zero FG Energy Drink at the start of the season, his first major deal.

#2 Brock Bowers - TE ($718,000)

Despite his injury earlier in the season, Bowers is still performing strongly on the business side of things. The player is so confident in his performance that he declined a deal with Georgia’s Classic City Collective in the offseason.

#3 Amarius Mims - OL ($528,000)

Mims' value has significantly increased this season, especially since October. He ranks 80th in the college football NIL deals ranking. Mims is in his third season with Georgia, an incredible turnaround for a player who considered transferring in his freshman year.

#4 Tate Ratledge - OL ($504,000)

It's interesting to find another offensive lineman in the top five Georgia NIL valuations.

The player's most significant business deal is with AXIA Time. He's in his third season with the Bulldogs and ranks 85th in the NIL deals rankings.

#5 Malaki Starks - DB ($479,000)

The safety is the only defensive player on this list. His NIL deal performance has been steady throughout the season. He ranks 105th in the NIL deals ranking and has agreements with T-Mobile and Dunkin'.