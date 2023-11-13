5 potential replacements that can take Andy Avalos’ place to become the next Boise State’s Head coach

The Boise State Broncos fired head coach Andy Avalos on Sunday amid a poor run in the 2023 college football season. The team is currently fourth in the Mountain West with a 5-5 record and is in danger of posting its first losing season since 1997.

The Broncos have named Spencer Danielson as their interim head coach for the remainder of the season. However, it will be interesting to see who ends up as the Boise State head coach for the 2024 season.

Here, we take a look at some names that are in the hat for the Broncos job after Andy Avalos' firing.

5 candidates to replace Andy Avalos as Boise State HC

Los Angeles Chargers OC Kellen Moore is considered a viable replacement for Andy Avalos at Boise State

#1. Kellen Moore

Moore is currently serving as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL. The 35-year-old has helped the franchise finish second in the AFC West so far with a 4-4 record.

Interestingly, Moore has connections with Boise State since he played five years as a quarterback for the college. A reunion with the Broncos as head coach would see him complete the full circle. His NFL experience will only be an added bonus.

#2. Jeff Choate

Choate is also one of the candidates to replace Andy Avalos as the new head coach for Boise State. He is currently working as the co-defensive coordinator for the Texas Longhorns.

Choate also has a history with the Broncos, having spent three years as the running backs coach and another three years as the team's linebackers coach. He also has a strong resume, having built a foundation at Montana State, leading the team to the national semifinals in 2019.

#3. D’Anton Lynn

Lynn is currently the defensive coordinator for the UCLA Bruins of the Pac-12 Conference. The 34-year-old is widely regarded as one of the rising stars in the coaching profession.

Lynn has also worked with a few NFL teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. He's achieved quite a lot in his short career so far and could be an ideal candidate for the head coaching job at Boise State next year.

#4. Jason Eck

Eck is currently in his second season as Idaho’s head coach. However, he has been linked with being the successor to Andy Avalos at Boise State.

Eck has served as an assistant at Montana State, Minnesota State-Mankato, Western Illinois, Hampton, Ball State, Winona State, Colorado, and Wisconsin across his coaching career. He has also proven that he can build a program, something that the Broncos desperately need.

#5. Brent Vigen

Vigen has been Montana State’s head coach since 2021, and he's already making waves with the team. He took the Bobcats to the national championship in his first season and reached the semi-finals last year.

Vigen has shown that he can add stability and resilience to a team. However, it remains to be seen whether he will leave Montana State next season to pick up the Broncos job.