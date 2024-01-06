5 reasons why Washington will not win the CFP National Championship

The Washington Huskies have surprised many in college football, as the Pac-12 champions are set to play in the National Championship on Monday.

Washington defeated the Oregon Ducks to win the Pac-12 championship and improved to 13-0. In the college football playoff, the Huskies defeated the Texas Longhorns, and in both games, Washington was the underdog.

Now, heading into the National Championship, Washington is once again the betting underdog, but this time, it appears much harder for them to win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

5 reasons why Washington won't win the National Championship

#1. Michigan's defense

When the Washington Huskies play the Michigan Wolverines in the National Championship, Washington will be facing the best defense they have seen all season.

The Wolverines' defense ranks number one nationally in yards allowed per game (243.1). Michigan also showed the ability to get after the quarterback as in the Rose Bowl, the Wolverines recorded six sacks and that pressure is tough to deal with.

#2. Washington's rush defense

Washington Huskies allow 137.1 rushing yards per game

The Washington Huskies' defense has improved throughout the season, but the problem for the Huskies has been their run defense.

Washington is ranked 41st in run defense, allowing 137.1 rushing yards per game, a problem against a Michigan team that prefers to run the ball.

Against Texas, the Huskies allowed Longhorns running back C.J. Baxter and Jaydon Blue to average 7.1 and 6.6 yards per attempt, respectively, and Blake Corum is better than both.

#3. Secondary issues

The Washington Huskies' secondary has been a problem this season, as they allow big plays and don't force many turnovers.

Washington's secondary ranks just 120th nationally in yards allowed from through the air and is 96th by allowing 23 passing touchdowns.

The Huskies recorded 16 interceptions this season but didn't record one against Quinn Ewers and J.J. McCarthy is smart with the football.

#4. Red zone issues

Washington has struggled in the red zone

The Washington Huskies have had a great offense, but the red zone has been a major issue.

The Huskies are 60th in the nation in red zone offense and 71st in red zone defense. Against Michigan, who entered the playoffs ranked second in red zone defense, the Huskies may struggle closing out drives, limiting their chances of winning the National Championship.

#5. Penalties

The final reason the Washington Huskies won't win is their penalty issues. Washington ranks 128th in the nation in penalties accepted, while the Huskies only trail New Mexico for more penalty yards assessed to them.

If Washington doesn't limit the penalties, it will allow Michigan drives to continue, and their offense will be behind the line.

Poll : Do you think Washington will beat Michigan? Yes No 0 votes