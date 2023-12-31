5 takeaways from Kirby Smart's press conference after Orange Bowl showdown

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart has been one of the top coaches in college football and showcased his abilities with a 63-3 win over the Florida State Seminoles in the Orange Bowl.

While it was domination on the field, Kirby Smart's post-game press conference was a bit more calculated as he discussed a lot of things about the program's mindset.

Let's take a deeper dive into Kirby Smart's comments and some of the biggest takeaways.

Takeaways from Kirby Smart's Orange Bowl press conference

#1 College football needs to fix things

Orange Bowl Football

The big headlines are going to be the quote below of Smart discussing the issues surrounding college football. Florida State had many opt outs and transfers with the NCAA Transfer Portal window being after the regular season instead of the bowl games.

"You can say it's their fault, and they have to solve their own problem," said Smart. "We had our guys, and they didn't have their guys. College football has to decide what they want. I know things are changing. But there's still going to be bowl games outside of those.

"People need to decide what they want and what they want to get out of it, because it's really unfortunate for those kids on that sideline that had to play in that game and didn't have their full arsenal. And it affected the game, 100 percent." h/t ESPN

This is something that needs to be addressed, and Smart is one of many people upset with how some non-CFP games look like due to it.

#2 They are going to compete in every game

Just because the Georgia Bulldogs are not going to be in the College Football Playoff does not mean that they are going to look at this game lightly.

Smart understood how things looked after a team that won two consecutive national championships was not in the CFP. However, Smart and his staff emphasized staying focused on winning because that's what the Bulldogs do.

#3 This Georgia Bulldogs team is just different than everyone else

The focus is winning games for the Georgia Bulldogs, and coach Kirby Smart made it a point to explain that the senior class finishes with a 50-4 record, which is something to be proud of.

The big reason is the fact they are not going to take games off and prepare for every game the same, just like they did in the Orange Bowl on Saturday.

#4 Building the program the right way

One thing that is certain is that college football rosters change significantly annually with the NCAA Transfer Portal being lager than ever and players going to the NFL.

However, Georgia has leaders every year as Smart discussed that they develop them at an early age and focus on building the program right with high school recruiting and making sure that players are built for the team.

#5 Kirby Smart loves his players

This is typically a given with all the time spent between the players and the coaching staff throughout the year.

However, Smart made sure that people understand the connection he has with his guys. He ended the press conference sharing a story about senior running back Kendall Milton, who shared the postgame press conference stage.

