Kirby Smart drops real reason behind FSU's Orange Bowl loss as Georgia owns Seminoles 63-3: "Didn’t have their full arsenal"

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart raided Florida State’s parade in the Orange Bowl. FSU, who according to many was unjustly snubbed from the College Football Playoffs was looking at this game as a way to redeem and prove the CFP committee wrong.

However, not everything went their way as the Bulldogs dominated the game with a 63-3 win, marking the largest margin (60 points) of victory in bowl game history. In the post-game conference, Kirby Smart addressed concerns about Florida State's depleted roster. He said,

“People need to see what happened tonight, and they need to fix it… It’s really unfortunate for the guys on that (Florida State) sideline who had to play in that game when they didn’t have their full arsenal.”

Kirby Smart called for a reevaluation of the bowl game system, urging authorities to determine its purpose, especially when teams are not in contention for the national title.

As the College Football Playoff changes next year, the Orange Bowl and recent trends of players opting out of bowl games highlight ongoing issues in bowl season. The call for reform suggests that the current system may need adjustments to ensure fair and competitive matchups.

Kirby Smart praises seniors for Orange Bowl victory

Orange Bowl Football

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is lauding his team's seniors for their role in the historic Orange Bowl victory. The Bulldogs dominated the previously unbeaten Florida State, securing the largest margin of victory (63-3) in bowl game history.

Smart addressed the skepticism surrounding the significance of non-playoff bowl games, emphasizing the dedication of his players. Despite the challenges posed by the transfer portal era, Georgia's healthy players, including injured projected first-round picks Brock Bowers and Amarius Mims, chose not to opt-out.

The coach highlighted the importance of the senior class, which boasts a 50-4 record over four years.

“They (Seniors) didn’t let them slack off in practice, they made them work, (and) a lot of the juniors said, ‘I want to finish what I started. I want to walk off the field a winner, and they care about the university of Georgia and they care about each other,” Smart said.

Kirby Smart reiterated his belief in the team's championship caliber, emphasizing his players' competitive spirit and dedication.

Despite falling short in the SEC title game against the rampant Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia's performance in the Orange Bowl was nothing short of exemplary.

