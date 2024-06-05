5 Wake Forest football players who could make an impact in 2024 season ft. Hank Bachmeier

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who only won one conference game in 2023, are coming off a dismal 4-8 campaign. The team will now rebuild and get equipped for their 2024 venture, which could bring a significant improvement over the previous season.

Here are five Wake Forest players who could make a significant impact during the upcoming 2024 season as it draws closer.

5 Wake Forest football players who could make an impact in the 2024 season

Hank Bachmeier, QB

NCAA Football: Boise State at Texas El Paso

Redshirt senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier will likely take over as the starter in 2024, with last year's leading passer Mitch Griffis transferring to Marshall. Bachmeier has plenty of experience to offer the Demon Deacons, playing four seasons at Boise State, followed by one season at Louisiana Tech in 2023.

Bachmeier transfers to Wake Forest after throwing for 2,058 yards and 10 touchdowns last season while completing over 67% of his passes. The team's success in 2024 will likely rely heavily on how effective Bachmeier can be this season.

Micah Mays Jr., WR

Sophomore receiver Micah Mays Jr. played 40 total snaps last season but has a chance to take on an elevated role for the Demon Deacons in 2024. Mays was a four-star recruit in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. He was also a track and field and basketball star in high school.

Mays is a speedy receiver who presents a massive threat down the field. He could emerge as a sneaky, impactful player for Wake Forest with Bachmeier at quarterback.

Demond Claiborne, RB

NCAA Football: Virginia Military at Wake Forest

Demon Deacons leading rusher from 2023, Demond Claiborne, returns for another season with the team in 2024. Claiborne appeared in 11 games last season, starting in two of those appearances. He tallied 621 all-purpose yards and added five rushing touchdowns.

Claiborne will likely get his chance to show what he can do out of the backfield as the full-time starter this season. He could make a huge impact if he can help the team open up the pass game.

Dylan Hazen, LB

NCAA Football: North Carolina State at Wake Forest

Linebacker Dylan Hazen was the leading tackler for the Demon Deacons last season, recording 86 total tackles with 8.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He is expected to have a massive impact in 2024 as one of the leaders on the defensive unit.

Hazen is returning for his third season with the Demon Deacons and plays well in pass coverage but excels in the run game. He seems to be finding his form recently, finishing the final three games of last season with 35 tackles. He'll hope to carry that momentum into the upcoming season.

DeVonte Gordon, OT

NCAA Football: Clemson at Wake Forest

A team's quarterback is only as good as his offensive lineman allows him to be. This is exactly why having a player like DeVonte Gordon to anchor their offensive line is key for the Demon Deacons.

Gordon has been one of the top tackles in the ACC over his last three seasons as a starter. His pass-blocking ability makes him a top NFL Draft prospect and will be vital in allowing transfer quarterback Hank Bachmeier to flourish.

Gordon played 858 snaps last season and ranked fourth-highest in overall grade among tackles in the ACC.

Which Wake Forest player do you think will have the biggest impact in 2024? Let us know in the comment section.

