Despite the initial failure, discussions about the expansion of the ACC remain ongoing. The conference leadership is intensifying the move to add Stanford, Cal, and SMU to the league. There's hope that the league expansion will become a reality soon enough.

The administrators of the conference are already evaluating a fresh financial model to be implemented in the league as a result of the potential expansion. The projections indicate a financial benefit of approximately $72 million in extra annual revenue from ESPN.

There is no final decision yet on the ACC expansion plan. One of the four teams that initially opposed the expansion has to vote in favor of the process to proceed. The options encompass adding all three schools, incorporating solely Stanford and Cal, or bringing in only SMU.

Financial concessions offered by the ACC expansion candidates

The three universities in line to join the ACC have proposed significant financial concessions to make the move possible. Cal and Stanford have reportedly offered to take only 30% of the $24 million due to them in media revenue in their first seven years in the conference.

SMU, on the other hand, has proposed not to receive anything from media revenue in their first seven years in the league. The Mustangs hold the dream of playing in the Power Five and can rely on their pool of donors to fund the school's athletic department during this period.

The additional conference income that the proposed expansion candidates would relinquish constitutes fresh funds for existing ACC members. This detail is noteworthy for a conference that has been seeking extra streams of revenue to satisfy its members' concerns.

Further discussions among the league administrators are scheduled for the coming days to discuss further details concerning the expansion. The presidents are expected to hold a meeting concerning the expansion, along with a separate session involving athletic directors.

Will there eventually be a vote flip?

This is one question many people following the situation with the ACC continue to ask. One of the four opposing schools is needed to vote in favor of the expansion, and it is currently unclear which school will reconsider its decision concerning the addition of new members.

Florida State and Clemson are expected to hold firm on their decision unless the new financial model comes in line with their clamor to have a market influence-based revenue-sharing model.

The expansion hope practically lies in either North Carolina or North Carolina State. The world of college sports is keeping an eye on the conference as the event unfolds.