Abdul Carter Draft Prospects: Exploring top 5 landing spots for Penn State DE ft. the Cleveland Browns

A former four-star prospect out of La Salle College High School, Abdul Carter decided to commit to the Penn State Nittany Lions in 2022. During his debut freshman campaign, the DE became an integral part of the roster, recording 56 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

During his three-season stint with the Nittany Lions, Abdul Carter showcased why he is the new star worthy of ST1X C1TY after LaVar Arrington. Carter made it to the First-Team All-Big Ten twice and was also honored as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year for the 2024 season.

Abdul Carter led Penn State to the CFP semifinals during the 2024 season. He then decided to declare for the 2025 NFL draft. Let us have a look at the top five potential landing spots for Carter.

Top 5 potential landing spots for Abdul Carter

#5 Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have proven that they have a strong offense with Bryce Young and Xavier Legette leading the charge. However, their defense was lackluster throughout the 2024 season. They went 5-12 and have the 8th pick in the draft.

Abdul Carter could provide the Carolina Panthers that extra edge to be a championship-caliber team. Furthermore, with ex-LB star Dan Morgan the new GM of the team, Carter is someone they will have their sights on in the draft.

#4 Chicago Bears

The Bears have a proven track record of developing talented defensive players in their franchise. Thus it would make sense for them to pick Carter in the draft because he is the type of player that fits into their playstyle.

However, the Bears also have another problem to address in the draft. They might prioritize improving their offensive line to provide better protection to QB Caleb Williams on the field. However, the thought of drafting Carter if he's around at No. 10 could be a lucrative deal that they would not pass up on.

#3 New England Patriots

Another team that could benefit from the addition of another pass rusher is the New England Patriots. They have a decent offense and a decent QB depth chart, so adding another quarterback will not be their top priority with the fourth overall pick.

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter could potentially be one of their top targets in the draft. His addition could benefit the team with an athletic and agile wide receiver and CB. However, if Hunter is not available by the time the Patriots are on the clock, then Abdul Carter would be the next best choice for the team.

#2 New York Jets

The New York Jets hold the No.7 pick in this year's draft in April. Thus if Carter is still on the board by then, this could be his potential destination to begin his NFL journey. The Jets are in an interesting situation as they desperately need to improve their rushing game.

The Jets should not miss out on the opportunity to draft the best defensive player available in this draft. Thus the addition of Carter could provide them with an agile pass rusher who could benefit the overall schematic of their gameplay. He has the potential to become a key player on the roster and carry the defensive line on his back for years to come.

#1 Cleveland Browns

Several NFL draft experts project Abdul Carter to go second overall to the Cleveland Browns in April. The team does have concerns surrounding their offense, especially their QB room. Despite the failure of the Deshaun Watson experiment, experts predict that it is highly unlikely the Browns will address their QB woes with the No. 2 overall pick.

Thus, Abdul Carter becomes a solid addition to their defensive line alongside former No.1 overall pick Myles Garrett. The combination of Garrett and Carter would provide the Browns with explosive athleticism. It would also provide Carter the opportunity to learn from one of the best in the business and mold himself into a future NFL superstar.

