"That should be illegal" - NFL fans react as top 2025 NFL Draft prospect Abdul Carter stirs Eagles bias

NFL fans aren't happy after Abdul Carter liked an Instagram comment seemingly hinting at his desire to play for the Philadelphia Eagles. Carter is one of the top pass rushers in the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker is ranked as the second-best prospect in the draft, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

Carter is from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and after the Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl, the star pass rusher liked a comment by a fan who told him to throw his combine to fall in the draft to the Eagles.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the comment and Carter liking it went viral, NFL fans weren't happy with it.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"That should be illegal," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Carter will likely be a top-five pick in the NFL Draft and will be an impact pass rusher in the NFL.

Expand Tweet

"I’m sure everyone would love to be drafted by their favorite team," a fan said.

Although Carter seemingly would like to be an Eagle, NFL fans don't think it will happen.

Expand Tweet

"He’s from Philly bro ofc he would want to play for his childhood team but he isn’t until it’s his choice which it isn’t rn so therefore let’s kill this shit," a fan said.

Carter recorded 68 tackles, 12 sacks, 4 pass defense, and 2 forced fumbles this past season with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Where is Abdul Carter expected to be drafted?

Penn State Nittany Lions star pass rusher Abdul Carter is expected to be an early pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. In NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah's latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft, he has Carter being selected first overall by the Tennessee Titans.

Although many believe the Titans will draft a quarterback, President of Football Operations Chad Brinker said the team won't pass up on picking a generational talent.

"We won't pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL draft," Brinker said. "We won't do that."

After the comment, many fans thought that meant Travis Hunter or Carter, so it does seem nearly impossible that Carter will be an Eagle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.