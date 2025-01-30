2025 NFL Mock Draft: Abdul Carter falls to surprising AFC team despite franchise's QB needs 

It is the season of 2025 NFL Mock Drafts as draft experts begin to predict where certain players will wind up. One of the more intriguing players is Penn State Nittany Lions edge rusher Abdul Carter. He is one of the most gifted players in the entire NFL draft class and is going to be an impact player for whichever team selects him.

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks shared his 2025 NFL Mock Draft 1.0 and he had Carter go a bit higher than many other prognosticators are expecting him to land. Brooks has the Cleveland Browns selecting him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, despite the franchise's glaring need for a quarterback.

Brooks explained that if the Browns decide to retain Myles Garrett as reports indicate, the duo of Carter and Garrett coming off the edges could wreak havoc. This projection would mean that Brooks has Abdul Carter valued higher for the Cleveland Browns than quarterback Cam Ward after he had Shedeur Sanders being the No. 1 pick to the Tennessee Titans.

The Cleveland Browns still do have Deshaun Watson under contract but after a second torn Achilles, he may not be able to play. They also have both Jameis Winston and Bailey Zappe as unrestricted free agents.

What to expect out of Abdul Carter

Abdul Carter is going to be a force for whichever team drafts him as he will instantly be a key cog on the defensive side of the field. He was one of the most feared edge rushers in the nation this previous college football season for the Nittany Lions as he recorded 68 total tackles (43 solo, 25 assisted) with 12 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

Carter also has great size for a defensive end as he is listed at 6-foot-3, 259 pounds and has no problem getting through the offensive tackle and getting into the backfield. He does not just attempt to overpower players in the trenches, but he uses his quick feet to get himself into advantageous positions with his quick first step off the snap.

Whichever team ends up drafting Abdul Carter is likely going to be thrilled with what he brings to the field from day one.

