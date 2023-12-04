"Absolutely a joke. Bama doesn’t deserve to be in" - Fans run wild with final CFP rankings as Georgia drops to #6 and FSU misses berth despite win

The final CFP rankings have been released, and fans are thrilled. ESPN's Pete Thamel released the rankings on his X account. The fact that last year's champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, have been demoted to sixth place has offended many fans, especially since the Alabama Crimson Tide won a playoff berth and is ranked fourth.

On top of that, Florida State finished fifth, barely missing out on the spot. Since these rankings, social media has been flooded with rage for including a non-deserving team like Alabama. Fans are calling it a joke as they show their disgust.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Here are some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, Bama fans were quick to make mockery of Georgia's surprising exit:

Expand Tweet

Some were ready to blame the CFP Committee:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many could not believe the committee had put the Bulldogs at sixth in the ranking. Last year's champions, who stayed undefeated until the conference championship defeat to Alabama, have been robbed:

Expand Tweet

Despite staying undefeated, Florida State's exclusion from the playoffs has hurt the fans, with many calling the entire situation rigged. Meanwhile, some showed sympathy for the FSU team:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Florida State was the only team, apart from Michigan and Washington, to go undefeated this year. With an 8-0 conference record and 13-0 overall, there was no reason for anyone, let alone the committee, not to include the Seminoles in the Top 4.

Since Michigan and Washington are the top two ranked teams, fans feel that Florida's exclusion is a complete robbery.

Expand Tweet

Why are CFP rankings not making sense to the fans?

Most fans believe that undefeated teams like Michigan and Washington deserve to be in the top two. However, Alabama's inclusion is beyond everyone's understanding. Moreover, FSU was ranked higher last week than Texas, which finished third.

This has caused bewilderment and dismay with no sense of rationale among fans, leading to supporters' disbelief and a little suspicion of the CFP committee.