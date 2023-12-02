Who are Florida State vs Louisville announcers in the ACC Championship Game today on ABC?

Florida State vs Louisville matchup will decide who claims the ACC championship and potentially a guaranteed spot in the College Football Playoff. If the Seminoles win, they get their ticket to the CFP, along with a chance to contend for the national title. If the Cardinals win, it will alter the playoff hopes of another team — the Texas Longhorns (via USA Today) — while also giving them something to look forward to.

It's no secret that heading into this clash, the Seminoles are undermanned. But despite that, they're still far better than what most people might think. Ranked fourth and a win away from a CFP berth, FSU still has more than enough talent to keep the Cardinals at bay. But that doesn't detract from how good Louisville can be, especially with the clear advantage on QB that they have.

Either way, things will have to be seen live. And here are a few details about the broadcast of the upcoming ACC title game. Who comes out on top?

Florida State vs Louisville Announcers Today

Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will be leading the broadcast team for FOX, which covers this Florida State vs Louisville ACC title game.

What time is the Florida State-Louisville Championship Game Today?

The Florida State vs Louisville ACC title game is scheduled for an 8 P.M. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the Florida State vs Louisville ACC Championship Game?

Despite being the better team, the Seminoles will have to play like underdogs heading into the clash. As everyone should know, the college career of their star QB Jordan Travis is done. They'll be coming in with new QB1 Tate Rodemaker, who isn't 100 percent fit coming into Charlotte due to a head injury.

FSU's QB corps will be largely overmatched with the relatively inexperienced Rodemaker (if he's even cleared to play) having to handle the offense. That's because he'll be going up against Jack Plummer, who is by all means already a veteran in every sense of the word. In the upcoming game, Plummer will have a clear advantage on the offensive side of the ball.

That said, Louisville owns one of the best rushing defenses in the nation. With Travis out, Florida State is likely to focus on the ground game and not rely too much on Rodemaker to match Plummer pass-for-pass. This Florida State vs Louisville matchup for the ACC title is promising to be a back-and-forth contest on paper. Now, all that's left is to see everything unfold.