Is Jack Plummer related To Jake Plummer?

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is often associated with Louisville Cardinals quarterback Jack Plummer due to their almost similar names, but are they really related?

Jake Plummer is more well-known due to his long stint in the NFL with both the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos.

On the other hand, Jack Plummer entered the public's consciousness with his phenomenal showing against Boston College in week four of college football action.

The two quarterbacks just happen to share an eerily similar name structure but are not in any way related.

Who is Jack Plummer?

Jack Plummer began his college football career at Purdue in 2019 before entering the transfer portal to join California in 2022. After one season with the Golden Bears, he joined the Louisville Cardinals.

He has started the season with a bang, throwing for 10 touchdowns and leading the Cardinals to a perfect 4-0 start and 2-0 in ACC conference play.

Jack Plummer had a sensational performance against Boston College. He completed 18 of 21 passes and threw for 388 yards, resulting in five touchdowns, including one rushing touchdown.

Jeff Brohm, Plummer's coach at Louisville, was full of praise for his quarterback after the game against Boston College.

"I thought it was a great day for Jack," Brohm said. "He had a really good week of practice. I say all the time that this guy works at it. He puts in the time. He is committed. He wants to do well. Sometimes, he wants to do so well, I think he presses. So, we just worked on relaxing and trusting what you do in practice every day and throw with conviction and standing on balance and trusting their protection."

For his sterling performance, Plummer won the Davey O'Brien Great 8 Award and the Manning Award Star of the Week.

More about Jake Plummer

Jake Plummer was nicknamed 'Jake The Snake' by popular wrestler 'Jake The Snake' Roberts and it stuck with him throughout his extensive NFL career.

He played for the Arizona State Sun Devils between 1993 and 1996 and during his final year, he was named the Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-American.

In addition, he finished third in the 1996 Heisman Trophy voting which was won by Danny Wuerffel of Florida.

He played in the NFL for 10 seasons after being selected in the second round of the 1997 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He finished his career with the Denver Broncos.

If Jack Plummer can achieve half of what Jake Plummer did in the NFL, it will be deemed a successful career.