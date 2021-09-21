7 NFL quarterbacks with the most wins against Tom Brady

NFL quarterback Tom Brady seems to win wherever he goes, albeit with just two teams - the Patriots and now the Buccaneers. Brady has won his fair share of quarterback match-ups. But there have been a few who have gotten their fair share of wins against the future Hall of Famer.

On that note, here's a look at the seven quarterbacks with the most wins against Tom Brady:

#1 Peyton Manning (6-11)

The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos legend had his fair share of battles with Tom Brady. Manning, unlike many other quarterbacks, has a decent record against Brady.

#CapitalOnesTheMatch always brings trash talk. Tom vs. Aaron Rodgers tomorrow... Eli beat Tom twice, and Peyton eliminated him three times 🤣



#CapitalOnesTheMatch always brings trash talk. Tom vs. Aaron Rodgers tomorrow...

Although Manning's record is not above .500, it is the best record against Brady. Two of the most important wins Manning had over Brady were in the playoffs, including the AFC Championship games in 2013 and 2015.

The pair met in the playoffs five times, and Manning won three of them.

#2 Ryan Tannehill (5-6)

Most of Tannehill's wins against Brady came as a Miami Dolphin, as the two were pitted against each other in the same division for years. Tannehill, in fact, has four wins over Brady in the regular season, and his overall record against the latter is bettered only by Peyton Manning.

Tannehill is not the first name that immediately springs to mind when talking about quarterbacks who have a winning record against Brady. But credit where it is due because Tannehill has beaten Brady more than literally every other quarterback to have faced him. That in itself is a great achievement.

#3 Drew Brees (5-3)

One quarterback who rarely lost to Tom Brady is Drew Brees. Brees consistently found success against the GOAT, when others wilted.

Drew Brees v Tom Brady all-time



Wins: Brees 5, Brady 3

Yds/Gm: Brees 248.8, Brady 278.5

TDs: Brees 21, Brady 11

INTs: Brees 2, Brady 11

QBR: Brees 108.6, Brady 82.5

Edge: Brees



Interesting stats to look at

Drew Brees v Tom Brady all-time
Wins: Brees 5, Brady 3
Yds/Gm: Brees 248.8, Brady 278.5
TDs: Brees 21, Brady 11
INTs: Brees 2, Brady 11
QBR: Brees 108.6, Brady 82.5
Edge: Brees
Interesting stats to look at
#Saints #ForNOLA #GoBucs #TBvsNO



Wins: Brees 5, Brady 3

Yds/Gm: Brees 248.8, Brady 278.5

TDs: Brees 21, Brady 11

INTs: Brees 2, Brady 11

QBR: Brees 108.6, Brady 82.5

Edge: Brees



Interesting stats to look at

#Saints #ForNOLA #GoBucs #TBvsNO

The pair met seven times before Brees retired at the end of the 2020 season. Brees won an incredible five times against Brady, and that includes both regular season meetings last year.

#4 Jake Plummer (3-0)

The former Denver Bronco is the only NFL quarterback to have a perfect record against Tom Brady. In 2005, Plummer beat Brady twice, doing so in week 6 in a 28-20 win and then in the playoffs 27-13.

At the time, Brady and the Patriots were the defending Super Bowl champs. In their first meeting, Plummer was nearly perfect, having a 134-passer rating while Brady played horribly in the playoffs, throwing two interceptions.

The following year, Plummer defeated Brady again at Foxborough 17-7.

#5 Mark Sanchez (3-6), Joe Flacco (3-6), Eli Manning (3-2)

Both Sanchez and Flacco have had a decent record against Brady. As for Eli, two of his wins came in Super Bowls, which is incredible.

Sanchez saw Brady twice a year in the same division and also beat him in the playoffs once. Flacco was a Raven when he beat Brady three times, with two of them coming in the playoffs.

