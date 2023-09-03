Worst Heisman Trophy winners of all time ft. Terry Baker, Jason White and more

When talking about a list of the worst Heisman trophy winners ever, things can get a little contentious. The award is, after all, given to the presumed most deserving quarterback in college football for that year. But there are far more things to just winning the award — you have to make sure you actually live up to it as a player.

This list contains what we believe are the 10 worst Heisman Trophy winners of all time. Did any of them fail to live up to your expectations during college or the pros?

#10. Ron Dayne

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Ron Dayne - Wisconsin

To say that Wisconsin's Ron Dayne was a beast in college is an understatement. Because he was all that and more, Dayne recorded 6,397 career rushing yards, which still stands today as an NCAA record (via Bleacher Report).

As a result, he was selected 11th by the New York Giants in 2000, believing his athletic ability will be their saving grace. It wasn't, as he would never be able to crack over 800 yards in a season. He would be out of the NFL eight years later.

#9. Chris Weinke

Chris Weinke - Florida State

As the oldest-ever player to win the Heisman, Weinke set numerous records for the Florida State Seminoles. He holds the most career passing yards and TD passes in 'Noles' history, but that was it.

His skills and talents never materialized in the NFL, where he only managed 14 touchdown passes and was on a Carolina Panthers team that lost 15 straight games. That gives him a spot on our worst Heisman trophy winners of all time list.

#8. Pat Sullivan

Pat Sullivan - Auburn

The former Auburn Tiger led his team to a 26-7 record for his entire stint there. He also threw for 6,534 yards and 54 TDs, which are dominating numbers for a signal-caller. But when the Atlanta Falcons drafted him, he just couldn't perform.

He only managed to complete 42 percent of his passes and had an atrocious 36.5 percent passer rating.

#7. Rashaan Salaam

Rashaan Salaam - Colorado

We're hoping that the late Rashaan Salaam rests easy, as his pro career after winning a Heisman was nothing spectacular. In Colorado, he was a unanimous Heisman pick for his 2,055 yards and 33 TDs. But he lands a spot in our list of the worst Heisman trophy winners because of his severe regression in the NFL.

After actually having a good enough rookie season where he rushed for 1,000 yards, he couldn't break 600 the next two years.

#6. Terry Baker

Terry Baker - Oregon State

Baker was a clear star for Oregon State, leading his team to a 9-2 record in his senior season and logging 3,476 yards with 23 TD passes.

As expected, he was the first overall pick in the 1963 NFL Draft by the LA Rams. But his game was never a good fit for the pros, with the Rams' coaching staff switching him to a wide receiver position just because he wouldn't fit. He only ever completed 11 passes in the NFL before being out of the league within three years.

#5. Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel - Texas A&M

As a first-year starting QB, Manziel turned heads when he led Texas A&M to a victory over the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide in 2012. He then proceeded to throw 3,706 yards and 26 TDs for the year.

However, the reason he's in this list of the worst Heisman Trophy winners is simple: he flamed out of the NFL quickly, like everyone else here. Even his stint in the CFL, Alliance of American Football, and Fan-Controlled Football were forgettable.

#4. Danny Wuerffel

Danny Wuerffel - Florida

The mid-90s was the era of Danny Wuerffel. His passing was elite enough to make him break the 10,000-plus yard throwing mark for his entire collegiate career at Gainesville. But in the NFL, he never went beyond throwing 719 yards in a season.

This led him to only playing three years with the New Orleans Saints. That 719-yard mark was something he used to average in two games in college. But his touch was just absent in the pros.

#3. Gino Torretta

Gino Torretta - Miami

Why is a two-time national champion high up on this list of the worst Heisman Trophy winners? Well, his win in 1992 was marred with controversy. Many believe Faulk was the superior player even if his stats were far below those of Torretta's in '92.

Then, in the pros, he fell into the seventh round of the draft. He only ever saw the field for the Lions, 49ers, and the Seahawks, where he basically proved he didn't deserve to be a lottery pick, let alone a first-rounder.

#2. Jason White

Jason White - Oklahoma

As the all-time leading passer for the Oklahoma Sooners, White was destined to continue his success in the NFL. Alas, it never panned out. He never even took a single snap in the pros after going undrafted. He tried out for the Chiefs and the Titans, being accepted by the latter but quit before ever taking an NFL snap.

#1. Eric Crouch

Eric Crouch - Nebraska

Many believed Eric Crouch will be a "new breed" of QB in the NFL after his stellar stint with the Cornhuskers. But he was only picked in the third round by the Rams — a weird occurrence.

What's even weirder, however, is him choosing to retire in the middle of training camp after being moved to wide receiver. He was never able to play in the NFL again after that. And this makes him arguably the worst Heisman Trophy winner ever.