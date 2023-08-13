ACC front office claims Stanford and Cal are "worthy of consideration," discloses more on the recent holdup: Reports

The ACC emerged as a viable destination for Stanford and Cal about a week after mass departures from the Pac-12 decimated the conference and its Power Five standing.

After several meetings, the ACC Board of Presidents reportedly refused to vote yes to a motion to add the two schools, leaving California and Stanford in limbo. The universities are now searching for a new solution amidst mounting pressure for a clear future path.

It surprised many that the ACC would pass over such an excellent opportunity to bring Stanford and Cal aboard. These two schools have a historical pedigree in college sports, especially football. They also have impeccable academic standing. So, many fans expected the ACC to welcome them with open arms.

This is more so given that the ACC has not expanded in this conference realignment window. It is, in fact, the only Power Five conference, apart from the Pac-12, that hasn't added any more schools since 2021.

Observers of the Pac-12's unraveling will agree that its hesitation to expand after USC and UCLA announced their exits contributed to its eventual fate.

However, An ACC insider has clarified that the conference is not opposed to expansion. Neither is it completely opposed to the addition of Stanford and Cal. Expansion is simply not its priority at this moment.

College football journalist Jim Williams recently asked a member of ACC's front office about the hold-up, and he got an interesting answer:

"We have interest in adding any schools that add value. Both Stanford & Cal are worthy of consideration. But timing is not right at this point. We have some other issues to resolve first."

Why has the ACC not added Stanford and Cal?

The ACC has been contending with internal dissension surrounding its new equal revenue-sharing format. It sees every team getting equal shares of post-season revenue from bowl games and the College Football Playoff.

Marquee programs like Clemson and Florida State that make regular appearances at the CFP seem unhappy with this.

Although they've signed a grant of rights agreement lasting through 2036, there are still strong indications that Clemson and Florida State may be heading out. This gives a clearer perspective to the excuse that the ACC has “some other issues to resolve first.”

Nevertheless, while the timing may not be suitable for the ACC, Stanford and Cal do not have the luxury of time. The two schools and the other remaining Pac-12 members (Oregon State and Washington State) have a limited time frame to find a solution.