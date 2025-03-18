After dropping Shedeur Sanders to No. 7 spot, Mel Kiper Jr. makes stance clear on Colorado star’s potential linkup with the Giants

While Shedeur Sanders was predicted to be the first pick in the NFL draft during his Colorado career, his draft status has wavered.

In a January mock draft, ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper had the Colorado star going to the New York Jets at No. 7, saying that he thinks Sanders can help take the team recover from their current state.

As the 2025 NFL draft gets closer, Kiper has released another mock draft this week, putting Shedeur Sanders in a slightly better spot than last time. He projected Sanders to go to the New York Giants at the No. 3 spot.

When asked whether he thinks Sanders is a good fit for the Giants, the draft expert replied:

"That's a great fit, I think the pressure, the expectations, the big stage, the bright lights, he's dealt with all that. That's Shedeur Sanders. That's who he is. That's what he's all about.

"At Jackson State, he was phenomenal. At Colorado, he was outstanding. ... Guess what? Over those two years, he completed 72% of this past 74% this past year, he never had a game less than 60% completion percentage, yet he was harassed, he was under duress, all the time."

Mel Kiper Jr. advocates for Shedeur Sanders' skills despite weak offensive line at Colorado

Shedeur Sanders was one of the top quarterbacks this year. However, his time at Colorado didn't have the smoothest start.

During the 2023 college football season, Shedeur Sanders was sacked more than 50 times, compared to Oregon QB Bo Nix, who was sacked just six times throughout the season.

Discussing Shedeur's challenges with the offensive line, Mel Kiper Jr. said:

"When you look at what he did there, despite having a poor, horrible offensive line two years ago, not a great one this past year, he still lit it up and he managed the game, and he won this past year at Colorado. So, for Shedeur Sanders, I think he's a perfect fit. ... In a division with (Jalen) Hurts and (Dak) Prescott and the emerging superstar in Jayden Daniels, you gotta close that gap.

"You gotta get right where those teams are, and I think Shedeur Sanders will give them that opportunity."

The 2025 NFL draft is set to take place from 24-26th April in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

