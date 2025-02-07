After first-ever NFL Honors experience, Shedeur Sanders opens up on his biggest expectations going pro 

Shedeur Sanders and his father, Deion Sanders, made an appearance at the NFL Honors red carpet on Thursday. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, celebrating his 23rd birthday weekend, was joined by his Hall of Fame father and coach, sharing their insights with Saints’ Cameron Jordan and MJ Acosta.

With "Coach Prime" by the side, Shedeur kept it simple when asked about his expectations going pro.

“Just the challenge, the excitement,” he said. "We established at Jackson State. We did that Colorado, so that now you know it's time to do it in the lead."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Deion Sanders is always the motivator and a support system for his son.

“This is not just a player of mine. This is my son… just take one step at a time and maximize your moments,” Coach Prime added.

Trending

One of those moments could be hearing his name called early in the 2025 NFL draft. Some have projected Shedeur as a top-two pick, but Jordan playfully suggested he might drop to No. 9. Shedeur, however, wasn’t buying it:

“Yeah, I don’t think so,” he replied.

Deion immediately backed him, saying:

“I don’t know about that.”

"Finally turning 23. You know what I'm blessed. I'm blessed, I'm excited," the Buffs QB said about his birthday.

Expand Tweet

The you͏n͏ger Sanders has every r͏ea͏son to believe ͏in himself. In 2024, he put up impressive numbe͏rs – 4,134 passing͏ yards͏, 37͏ touchdown͏s and just͏ 1͏0͏ interceptions – with a ͏solid ͏QB͏R o͏f ͏75.5. He ͏proved he could perform at a high level, even under the spotlight that comes with͏ being Coach Prime’s son.

With his first NFL Honors experience behind him, Shedeur Sanders is now looking ahead. Whether he’s the first name called or not, he’s ready for the challenge.

Also Read: "Shedeur looking sharp": CFB fans fired up as Coach Prime's son stuns with all-black suit at NFL Honors

Fans predict Shedeur Sanders’ NFL future and draft spot

Shedeur Sanders’ NFL future is already a hot topic among fans. With his strong 2024 season, many believe he won’t slip past the No. 3 pick, currently in the hands of the New York Giants.

Fans shared their reactions about Sanders' NFL prospects online:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

“Won’t make it past 3! He’s a giant!” one fan wrote.

“Future New York Giant Shedeur Sanders,” another fan predicted.

With the Giants potentially needing a quarterback, it’s certainly a possibility.

However, not everyone is focused just on Shedeur. Some joked about his father, Deion Sanders, making an unexpected move:

“Rumor has it Deion declaring for the 2025 NFL draft,” one fan wrote.

“Well Deion already knows what goes on behind the curtain right? Why he wont let his son play for Cleveland? Its all rigged,” a fan commented.

Which team do you think should draft Shedeur Sanders? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.