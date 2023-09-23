AJ Hawk’s house: Where does the former Ohio State LB live?

Depending on who you ask, AJ Hawk represents different things to different people. For Ohio State Buckeyes fans, he is the legendary linebacker who was a major presence in their defense for four years. Fans of the Green Bay Packers will also remember him as being the fifth overall pick when they drafted him in the 2006 NFL draft.

Beyond that, they’ll remember him as part of the Packers team that defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers to win Super Bowl XLV. Not many think of Hawk as the owner of a massive piece of real estate.

AJ Hawk’s house is a wonder. Pat McAfee paid a visit to the house sometime in 2021 and was absolutely enthralled by how beautiful and massive the house is. The house is a gateway to another side of Hawk that a lot of his fans are not aware of. We explore details about the house in this article.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Where is AJ Hawk’s house?

AJ Hawk’s house is located on a 5.21-acres of land in Dublin, Ohio. It has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Hawk acquired the property for over $200,000 in 2011. The huge mansion occupies 7,669 square feet of space.

Other features of Hawk’s house include a partially finished basement and an attached garage. The former linebacker’s residence also has a basement gym and fireplace. It is truly a home close to Hawk’s heart as he’s from Ohio and was raised there.

He attended Centerville High School, not far from Dublin, Ohio, where his house is located now. While playing for Centerville High, he was named All-State twice in consecutive years, in 1999 and 2000. He committed to Ohio State University, where he played college football from 2002 to 2005.

The Buckeyes won the BCS national championship in Hawk’s freshman year. He ended his college football career with the Buckeyes on another beautiful note, winning the Lombardi Award as the best linebacker in college football. He was also voted first-team All-American unanimously.

Hawk was the fifth overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft and also the first linebacker to be drafted. He spent the next 11 seasons in the NFL, playing for the Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Atlanta Falcons. He retired after the 2016 NFL season.

Since his retirement, Hawk has dabbled into broadcasting, hosting a podcast show called "The HawkCast." Afterward, he collaborated with McAfee on "McAfee and Hawk Sports Talk" during the COVID lockdown. He now co-hosts "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN and YouTube.