Akron Zips vs Eastern Michigan Eagles prediction, odds, and picks - November 14 | NCAAF Season 2023

The Akron Zips go on the road to play the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Akron (2-8, 1-5 MAC) is coming off a 19-0 shutout loss to Ball State last week. Eastern Michigan (4-6, 2-4 MAC), meanwhile, is on a three-game losing streak and was blown out 49-23 by Toledo last week.

Akron vs Eastern Michigan: Game Details

Fixture: Akron Zips (2-8) vs. Eastern Michigan (4-6)

Date & Time: Tuesday, Nov. 14; 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Akron vs Eastern Michigan: Betting Odds

Spread

Akron +4 (-110)

Eastern Michigan -4 (-110)

Moneyline

Akron +160

Eastern Michigan -192

Total

Over 39 (-110)

Under 39 (-110)

Akron vs Eastern Michigan: Picks

The Akron Zips haven't won a game since Sept. 9, as they have struggled on both sides of the ball.

A big reason for their struggles is due to quarterback Jeff Undercuffler turning the ball over too much, so take him to throw over 0.5 interceptions. In his last three games, he has had four interceptions and thrown at least one in two of them.

Michigan, meanwhile, will rely heavily on running back Jaylon Jackson. The Eagles offense is primarily a running one, so Jackson will get plenty of carries. Akron also struggles at stopping the run, so Jackson on his 15+ rushing attempts will go over his rushing yards.

Akron vs Eastern Michigan: Head-to-head

The Zips and Eagles have locked horns 34 times, with Akron leading 19-15. The Eagles, though, are on a three-game win streak.

Akron vs Eastern Michigan: Prediction

Both Akron and Michigan have struggled this season, but at home, the Eagles should get the win by at least a touchdown.

The Zips offense has been terrible this season. The Eagles have a good offense, but their problem is their defense. Michigan should score plenty against the Akron defense.

Prediction: Eastern Michigan to win by a touchdown

