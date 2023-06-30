As the 2023 college football season edges closer, we take a closer look at Alabama Football's schedule for the season.

With a season opener at home against Middle Tennessee on September 2, the Crimson Tide will set the ball rolling for an exciting season adventure. They play Texas next on September 9.

Their next game will see them on the road to Tampa, Florida on September 16 to face South Florida. The trip will be followed by a home game against conference opponent, Ole Miss on September 23.

Alabama will be looking to repeat last season’s 42-21 win against the Rebels. Up next, they travel to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on September 30.

Alabama’s October schedule opens with a trip to College Station, for a game against Texas A&M on October 7. They play Arkansas next on October 14 in front of their home fans.

A week later on October 21, the Crimson Tide will host Tennessee with a plan to continue their win streak against the Vols. Their last October game will be against LSU on October 28.

A trip to Lexington, Kentucky for a game against the Wildcats is the first item on the Tide’s order of schedule in November. The game will be played on November 4. A game against Chattanooga follows on November 11.

Alabama's regular season will be capped off with a rivalry game against Auburn on November 18.

The SEC Championship Game is scheduled to take place on November 25. And depending on how they fare during the regular season, we might be seeing Alabama contest for the SEC crown.

Alabama Football's schedule for the 2023 season is not going to be an easy ride. However, the team has an abundance of talent and coaching quality to pull off an incredible season run. With all their key players healthy, stopping them will be a daunting task.

A Breakdown of Alabama Football's Schedule for 2023

With a lineup of opponents like this, how far can Alabama go? Can fans expect them to win the SEC championship again for the first time since 2021? Or could they go all the way to claim the national championship for the first time since 2020?

As always, only time will tell.

Alabama Football's Schedule 2023

Date Opponent Location September 2 Middle Tennessee Bryant-Denny Stadium September 9 Texas Bryant-Denny Stadium September 16 at South Florida Raymond James Stadium September 23 Ole Miss Bryant-Denny Stadium September 30 at Mississippi State Davis Wade Stadium October 7 at Texas A&M Kyle Field October 14 Arkansas Bryant-Denny Stadium October 21 Tennessee Bryant-Denny Stadium November 4 LSU Bryant-Denny Stadium November 11 at Kentucky Kroger Field November 18 Chattanooga Bryant-Denny Stadium November 25 at Auburn Jordan-Hare Stadium

