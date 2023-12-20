Alabama Football Schedule 2024: Full list of Crimson Tide's SEC opponents for 2024 and rivalry outlook explored

The Alabama Crimson Tide still has everything to play for in the 2023 football season, with a Rose Bowl against Michigan, as well as a possible CFP national championship game berth on the line.

Following a strong 12-1 finish in the regular season this year, and QB Jalen Milroe now cementing himself as the leader of the offense, Alabama will be looking to finish the next season undefeated. However, the road will not be that easy, with some marquee matchups on their schedule.

With the SEC getting rid of divisions in the conference, and new programs joining the fray, here's a look at Alabama's complete schedule for the 2024 season, and their biggest matchups:

Alabama Crimson Tide Football Schedule for 2024

Week Opponent Conference Location 0 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers C-USA Bryson-Denny Stadium 1 USF Bulls AAC Bryson-Denny Stadium 2 Wisconsin Badgers Big Ten Camp Randall Stadium 3 Bye 4 Georgia Bulldogs SEC Bryson-Denny Stadium 5 Vanderbilt Commodores SEC FirstBank Stadium 6 South Carolina Gamecocks SEC Bryson-Denny Stadium 7 Tennessee Volunteers SEC Neyland Stadium 8 Missouri Tigers SEC Bryson-Denny Stadium 9 Bye 10 LSU Tigers SEC Tiger Stadium 11 Mercer Bears Southern Bryson-Denny Stadium 12 Oklahoma Sooners SEC Gaylord Family OK Memorial Stadium 13 Auburn Tigers SEC Bryson-Denny Stadium

Alabama's rivalries and non-conference outlook

On first look, the matchup that will intrigue fans the most is the Week 4 showdown against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. After stopping the Bulldogs' dominant run, where they had won 29 games in a row, as well as preventing a three-peat of winning the national championship, Alabama will be pretty confident welcoming Georgia to their home stadium.

Besides Georgia, The Third Saturday in October, at the Neyland Stadium will be another marquee matchup for the Tide. Tennessee took the win the last time Alabama visited Nashville, and Coach Saban will be looking to avoid a repeat of the same when the Vols visit Tuscaloosa, for the second time in the last two years.

And of course, Alabama will end the season with a classic rivalry battle with Auburn in the Iron Bowl at home. The Tigers were one play away from causing an upset this season, and will have another chance at doing so in 2024, with head coach Hugh Freeze landing reinforcements from the portal.

Other important conference games include a battle against LSU in Week 10, a visit to Oklahoma to meet the Sooners in Week 12, and a Week 8 matchup against Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers at home. A visit to Vanderbilt, and a home game against South Carolina cap off conference play.

Non-conference opponents include a high-octane matchup against Wisconsin, as well as matchups against USF, Mercer and WKU.

