Alabama's Tyler Buchner under fire as Fans blast Nick Saban's QB replacement for Jalen Milroe: "Buchner is worst than Milroe"

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been trying to figure out an answer at the quarterback position and started Tyler Buchner today to replace Jalen Milroe. However, that did not go as expected as Tyler Buchner was pulled from the game for a terrible performance as well.

Buchner finished 5-of-14 (35.7 completion percentage) for just 34 yards as well as a pair of runs for 11 yards before being switched out for third-string quarterback Ty Simpson. Fans took to social media to discuss their frustrations with Tyler Buchner's performance in the 17-3 win over the South Florida Bulls.

Ty Simpson came in relief and did not fare well either as he went 5-of-9 (55.6 completion percentage) for 73 yards as well as nine rushes for -12 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Alabama's offense was absolutely dreadful throughout the game and just could not get going. It will be interesting to see how the AP Poll places them as they did win but it was disgusting to watch against an inferior program.

Did Tyler Buchner lose his starting quarterback job and if so, what does Nick Saban do next?

The offense as a whole was atrocious as they were only able to record 17 points on 310 total yards against the South Florida Bulls. After the game, Nick Saban discussed why Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson played and no appearance by Jalen Milroe, who started the first two weeks. He clarified,

" I think that everybody has the opportunity to respond in the right way when things don't go exactly as you want them to. We play the guys who practice the best all week long."

That seems to be a shot directed at Jalen Milroe for not practicing either hard or well this week. Obviously, the Alabama Crimson Tide needs a lot better play, specifically out of the quarterback position, if they want to be in the talk for the College Football Playoff.

The program has shown their three quarterbacks and it seems like they all struggled. The only difference is Jalen Milroe struggled against a top-tier defensive team in the Texas Longhorns while Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson struggled against the South Florida Bulls.

Saban and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees need to get in a room with the quarterbacks this week and chew them out in order to get the point across that their play has been unacceptable.

None of these players are expected to be the starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide in 2024 as commit Julian Sayin should but until then, it's Milroe's job once again.