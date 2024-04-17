  • home icon
  • Alabama vs Georgia 2024 Tickets: Price, where to buy, location, dates, schedule, players to watch and more

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Apr 17, 2024 03:06 IST
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to visit the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time in four years as the two schools renew their rivalry on the college football field. The regular-season matchup takes place on Sept. 28, and we have all the details surrounding the game. Let's take a closer look at a rematch of last season's Southeastern Conference championship game.

Alabama vs. Georgia 2024 Tickets

Tickets are already on sale. According to VividSeats, the cheapest ticket is priced at $290, while the most expensive costs $2,780. Tickets can also be bought on StubHub.

Alabama vs. Georgia 2024 location

This Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs SEC showdown will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Alabama vs. Georgia 2024 Schedule

This game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be an interesting contest to dive into, but both teams will be coming off an open week.

Players to watch in Alabama vs. Georgia game

Carson Beck, Georgia

Carson Beck is the starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs, and he is ready to continue leading the program. He became the starting quarterback last season and did incredibly well, as he finished going 302 of 417 (72.4%) for 3,941 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Jalen Milroe was the starting quarterback last season for the Crimson Tide and should keep his spot despite having a new coach. He improved as the 2023 season went on, as he was 187 of 284 (65.8%) for 2,834 yards with 23 touchdowns to six interceptions, while also running 161 times for 531 yards (3.3 yards per carry) with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett, Georgia

Junior wide receiver Dominic Lovett is one of the top players who was eligible for the NFL draft and decided to return to the team. He had a good season, as he finished with 54 receptions for 613 yards (11.4 yards per catch) with four receiving touchdowns. With tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Ladd McConkey gone, this is a chance for Lovett to prove his worth as the team's top wide out.

Alabama football schedule 2024

DateTeam
August 31vs Western Kentucky
September 7vs USF
September 14at Wisconsin
September 28vs Georgia
October 5at Vanderbilt
October 12vs South Carolina
October 19at Tennessee
October 26vs Missouri
November 9at LSU
November 16vs Mercer
November 23at Oklahoma
November 30vs Auburn

Georgia football schedule 2024

DateOpponent
August 31vs Clemson (Neutral Site)
September 7vs Tennessee Tech
September 14at Kentucky
September 28at Alabama
October 5vs Auburn
October 12vs Mississippi State
October 19at Texas
November 2at Florida (Neutral Site)
November 9at Ole Miss
November 16vs Tennessee
November 23 vs UMass
November 30vs Georgia Tech

