Alabama vs Georgia 2024 Tickets: Price, where to buy, location, dates, schedule, players to watch and more

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to visit the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time in four years as the two schools renew their rivalry on the college football field. The regular-season matchup takes place on Sept. 28, and we have all the details surrounding the game. Let's take a closer look at a rematch of last season's Southeastern Conference championship game.

Alabama vs. Georgia 2024 Tickets

Tickets are already on sale. According to VividSeats, the cheapest ticket is priced at $290, while the most expensive costs $2,780. Tickets can also be bought on StubHub.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all Bulldogs players who've entered the transfer portal

Alabama vs. Georgia 2024 location

This Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs SEC showdown will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Alabama vs. Georgia 2024 Schedule

This game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be an interesting contest to dive into, but both teams will be coming off an open week.

Players to watch in Alabama vs. Georgia game

Carson Beck, Georgia

Carson Beck is the starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs, and he is ready to continue leading the program. He became the starting quarterback last season and did incredibly well, as he finished going 302 of 417 (72.4%) for 3,941 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Jalen Milroe was the starting quarterback last season for the Crimson Tide and should keep his spot despite having a new coach. He improved as the 2023 season went on, as he was 187 of 284 (65.8%) for 2,834 yards with 23 touchdowns to six interceptions, while also running 161 times for 531 yards (3.3 yards per carry) with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett, Georgia

Junior wide receiver Dominic Lovett is one of the top players who was eligible for the NFL draft and decided to return to the team. He had a good season, as he finished with 54 receptions for 613 yards (11.4 yards per catch) with four receiving touchdowns. With tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Ladd McConkey gone, this is a chance for Lovett to prove his worth as the team's top wide out.

Alabama football schedule 2024

Date Team August 31 vs Western Kentucky September 7 vs USF September 14 at Wisconsin September 28 vs Georgia October 5 at Vanderbilt October 12 vs South Carolina October 19 at Tennessee October 26 vs Missouri November 9 at LSU November 16 vs Mercer November 23 at Oklahoma November 30 vs Auburn

Georgia football schedule 2024

Date Opponent August 31 vs Clemson (Neutral Site) September 7 vs Tennessee Tech September 14 at Kentucky September 28 at Alabama October 5 vs Auburn October 12 vs Mississippi State October 19 at Texas November 2 at Florida (Neutral Site) November 9 at Ole Miss November 16 vs Tennessee November 23 vs UMass November 30 vs Georgia Tech

Also Read: 5 Kadyn Proctor landing spots after Iowa OT enters transfer portal ft. Alabama

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback