Alabama vs Missouri projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 college football season

No. 8 Alabama (4-1, 2-0 in SEC) visits No. 14 Missouri (5-0, 1-0) in a mouthwatering Week 7 clash of AP Top 25-ranked teams on Saturday. The game will kick off at 12:00 noon ET at Faurot Field Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

Last week, Alabama claimed the scalp of previously unbeaten Vanderbilt with a 30-14 win that pushed them at third place in the SEC standings with a 2-0 record. Ty Simpson and the Crimson Tide seek to halt the Tigers' hot start and catch up with conference leaders Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

On the other hand, Missouri looks to resume its fiery surge with quarterback Beau Pribula at center and running back Ahmad Hardy trampling over opponents with his uncanny rushing ability.

In their last game against UMass, Pribula completed 26 of 29 passes for 241 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Hardy, on the other hand, rushed for 130 yards in 24 carries with three TDs to help the Tigers remain unbeaten heading to the crucial clash with Alabama.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

Alabama vs Missouri projected starting lineup for Week 7

Alabama projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on offense vs Missouri

Pos No. Starter WR-X 1 Horton, Isaiah RS JR/TR WR-Z 5 Bernard, Germie SR/TR WR-H 2 Williams, Ryan SO LT 74 Proctor, Kadyn JR LG 71 Dewberry, Kam SR/TR C 72 Brailsford, Parker RS JR/TR RG 56 VanDeMark, Geno RS SR/TR RT 75 Formby, Wilkin RS SO TE-Y 87 Lewis Jr., Danny RS JR TE-H 80 Cuevas, Josh RS SR/TR QB 15 Simpson, Ty RS JR RB 26 Miller, Jam SR

Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on defense vs Missouri

Pos No. Starter DE 22 Overton, LT SR/TR NT 96 Keenan III, Tim RS SR DT 23 Smith, James JR RUSH 42 Pierre, Yhonzae RS SO WLB 0 Lawson, Deontae RS SR MLB 10 Jefferson, Justin SR/TR LCB 1 Jackson, Domani SR/TR SS 3 Sabb, Keon RS JR/TR FS 18 Hubbard, Bray JR RCB 2 Brown, Zabien SO NB 7 Jones, DaShawn RS SR/TR

Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on special teams vs Missouri

Pos No. Starter PT 38 Doud, Blake RS SR/TR PK 31 Talty, Conor RS SO KO 31 Talty, Conor RS SO LS 45 Bird, David JR/TR H 38 Doud, Blake RS SR/TR PR 7 Adams, Cole RS SO KR 17 Brooks, Lotzeir FR

Missouri projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Missouri's projected starters on offense vs Alabama

Pos No. Starter WR-X 2 Johnson, Marquis JR WR-Z 0 Manning, Joshua JR WR-H 3 Coleman Jr., Kevin SR/TR LT 75 Richardson, Jayven RS JR/TR LG 56 Giudice, Dominick GR/TR C 55 Tollison, Connor GR RG 77 Peagler, Curtis RS JR RT 79 Trost, Keagen GR/TR TE-Y 87 Norfleet, Brett JR QB 9 Pribula, Beau GR/TR RB 29 Hardy, Ahmad SO/TR

Here's a look at Missouri's projected starters on defense vs Alabama

Pos No. Starter DE 9 Young, Zion SR/TR NT 33 Gracial, Marquis RS JR DT 7 McClellan, Chris SR/TR JACK 8 Wilson II, Damon JR/TR WLB 14 Newson, Triston GR/TR MLB 40 Trotter, Josiah RS SO/TR LCB 2 Pride Jr., Toriano SR/TR SS 6 Catalon, Jalen GR/TR FS 1 Burks Jr., Marvin JR RCB 12 Norwood, Drey RS SR/TR NB 13 Carnell, Daylan GR

Here's a look at Missouri's projected starters on special teams vs Alabama

Pos No. Starter PT 45 Weselman, Connor GR/TR PK 88 Meyer, Robert FR KO 48 Robbins, Oliver SO/TR LS 51 Le Blanc, Brett JR H 45 Weselman, Connor GR/TR PR 3 Coleman Jr., Kevin SR/TR KR 22 Jones, Tavorus RS JR

Alabama vs Missouri depth chart for Week 7

Alabama depth chart

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 WR-X 1 Horton, Isaiah RS JR/TR 8 Hale, Jalen RS SO 30 Meadows, Derek FR WR-Z 5 Bernard, Germie SR/TR 11 Scott, Rico RS FR WR-H 2 Williams, Ryan SO 17 Brooks, Lotzeir FR 7 Adams, Cole RS SO LT 74 Proctor, Kadyn JR 78 Lloyd, Jackson FR LG 71 Dewberry, Kam SR/TR 70 Sanders, William RS FR C 72 Brailsford, Parker RS JR/TR 69 Ionata, Joseph RS FR RG 56 VanDeMark, Geno RS SR/TR 77 Roberts, Jaeden RS SR 73 Alinen, Olaus RS SO RT 75 Formby, Wilkin RS SO 64 Carroll, Michael FR TE-Y 87 Lewis Jr., Danny RS JR 88 Lindsey, Jay RS FR 81 Edwards, Kaleb FR TE-H 80 Cuevas, Josh RS SR/TR 89 Dalton, Brody RS SR/TR 18 Pritchett, Marshall FR QB 15 Simpson, Ty RS JR 10 Mack, Austin RS SO/TR 12 Russell, Keelon FR RB 26 Miller, Jam SR 9 Young, Richard RS SO 4 Hill, Daniel SO 20 Washington, Dre RS SR/TR 28 Riley, Kevin RS FR

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 DE 22 Overton, LT SR/TR 11 Renaud, Jordan RS SO 31 Keeley, Keon RS SO NT 96 Keenan III, Tim RS SR 90 Simmons, London FR 88 Faga, Isaia RS FR DT 23 Smith, James JR 94 Hill, Edric RS SO RUSH 42 Pierre, Yhonzae RS SO 4 Russaw, Qua RS SO WLB 0 Lawson, Deontae RS SR 41 Hill-Green, Nikhai GR/TR 26 Metz, Luke FR MLB 10 Jefferson, Justin SR/TR 36 Reese, QB RS FR 30 Jones, Cayden SO LCB 1 Jackson, Domani SR/TR 5 Lee Jr., Dijon FR SS 3 Sabb, Keon RS JR/TR 21 Kirkpatrick Jr., Dre SO 13 Taylor, Ivan FR FS 18 Hubbard, Bray JR 12 Mincey, Zavier SO 6 Howard, Kameron RS SO/TR RCB 2 Brown, Zabien SO 9 Calhoun, Cam RS SO/TR NB 7 Jones, DaShawn RS SR/TR 16 Morgan, Red SO

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 PT 38 Doud, Blake RS SR/TR 32 Asparuhov, Alex FR PK 31 Talty, Conor RS SO 37 Notaro, Peter FR KO 31 Talty, Conor RS SO 37 Notaro, Peter FR LS 45 Bird, David JR/TR 52 Rozier, Alex RS JR H 38 Doud, Blake RS SR/TR PR 7 Adams, Cole RS SO 3 Mbakwe, Jaylen SO 2 Williams, Ryan SO KR 17 Brooks, Lotzeir FR 11 Scott, Rico RS FR 2 Williams, Ryan SO

Missouri depth chart

Here's a look at Missouri's depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 WR-X 2 Johnson, Marquis JR 6 Loyd, Xavier GR/TR 82 Muckey, Logan RS SR 4 Madison II, James RS FR WR-Z 0 Manning, Joshua JR 1 Olugbode, Donovan FR 11 Fowlkes, DaMarion FR WR-H 3 Coleman Jr., Kevin SR/TR 10 Blood, Daniel JR 8 Terry II, Shaun FR LT 75 Richardson, Jayven RS JR/TR 60 Williams IV, Johnny RS SO/TR 76 Lange, Jack FR LG 56 Giudice, Dominick GR/TR 50 Early, Jaylen RS JR/TR 71 Jostes, Ryan RS FR C 55 Tollison, Connor GR 73 Wilson, Tristan RS JR RG 77 Peagler, Curtis RS JR 54 Fenuku, Henry FR 68 Jones, Keiton FR RT 79 Trost, Keagen GR/TR 74 Hafer, Whit RS FR TE-Y 87 Norfleet, Brett JR 86 Harris, Jordon JR 12 Brown II, Vince RS SR/TR 89 James, Jude RS FR 88 Hoffman, Gavin RS FR/TR QB 9 Pribula, Beau GR/TR 5 Zollers, Matt FR 15 Lock, Tommy RS SR 14 Brown, Brett RS JR RB 29 Hardy, Ahmad SO/TR 20 Roberts, Jamal RS SO 7 Davis, Marquise FR 22 Jones, Tavorus RS JR

Here's a look at Missouri's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 DE 9 Young, Zion SR/TR 11 Kitchen, Langden JR/TR 90 Johnson, Nate JR/TR NT 33 Gracial, Marquis RS JR 10 Webb, Sterling SR/TR 91 Williams, Elias RS FR DT 7 McClellan, Chris SR/TR 81 Henderson, Bralen GR/TR 95 Marshall, Jalen RS JR JACK 8 Wilson II, Damon JR/TR 19 Smith, Darris RS JR/TR WLB 14 Newson, Triston GR/TR 20 Rodriguez, Nicholas SO 22 McClellan, Dante FR MLB 40 Trotter, Josiah RS SO/TR 5 Jacobs, Khalil SR/TR 18 Beasley, Jeremiah RS SO/TR LCB 2 Pride Jr., Toriano SR/TR 0 Hall, Stephen GR/TR SS 6 Catalon, Jalen GR/TR 15 Banner, Santana RS SO/TR FS 1 Burks Jr., Marvin JR 21 Greco, Trajen SO RCB 12 Norwood, Drey RS SR/TR 24 DeLoach Jr., Nick RS SO NB 13 Carnell, Daylan GR 3 Phillips III, Mose JR/TR

Here's a look at Missouri's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 PT 45 Weselman, Connor GR/TR 43 Butcher, John JR/TR PK 88 Meyer, Robert FR 48 Robbins, Oliver SO/TR KO 48 Robbins, Oliver SO/TR LS 51 Le Blanc, Brett JR 38 Crosby, Henry FR H 45 Weselman, Connor GR/TR 9 Pribula, Beau GR/TR PR 3 Coleman Jr., Kevin SR/TR 11 Fowlkes, DaMarion FR 10 Blood, Daniel JR KR 22 Jones, Tavorus RS JR 11 Fowlkes, DaMarion FR 1 Burks Jr., Marvin JR 20 Roberts, Jamal RS SO

How to watch Alabama vs Missouri? TV channel and live stream details for Week 7

The Alabama vs Missouri Week 7 clash at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri, will air live on ABC.

Joe Tessitore will serve as the play-by-play announcer with Jesse Palmer serving as analyst. Katie George will work as the sideline reporter for the SEC clash.

The game can also be streamed live on Fubo.

