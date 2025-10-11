Alabama vs Missouri projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 college football season
No. 8 Alabama (4-1, 2-0 in SEC) visits No. 14 Missouri (5-0, 1-0) in a mouthwatering Week 7 clash of AP Top 25-ranked teams on Saturday. The game will kick off at 12:00 noon ET at Faurot Field Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.
Last week, Alabama claimed the scalp of previously unbeaten Vanderbilt with a 30-14 win that pushed them at third place in the SEC standings with a 2-0 record. Ty Simpson and the Crimson Tide seek to halt the Tigers' hot start and catch up with conference leaders Ole Miss and Texas A&M.
On the other hand, Missouri looks to resume its fiery surge with quarterback Beau Pribula at center and running back Ahmad Hardy trampling over opponents with his uncanny rushing ability.
In their last game against UMass, Pribula completed 26 of 29 passes for 241 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Hardy, on the other hand, rushed for 130 yards in 24 carries with three TDs to help the Tigers remain unbeaten heading to the crucial clash with Alabama.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams:
Alabama vs Missouri projected starting lineup for Week 7
Alabama projected starting lineup
Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on offense vs Missouri
Pos
No.
Starter
WR-X
1
Horton, Isaiah RS JR/TR
WR-Z
5
Bernard, Germie SR/TR
WR-H
2
Williams, Ryan SO
LT
74
Proctor, Kadyn JR
LG
71
Dewberry, Kam SR/TR
C
72
Brailsford, Parker RS JR/TR
RG
56
VanDeMark, Geno RS SR/TR
RT
75
Formby, Wilkin RS SO
TE-Y
87
Lewis Jr., Danny RS JR
TE-H
80
Cuevas, Josh RS SR/TR
QB
15
Simpson, Ty RS JR
RB
26
Miller, Jam SR
Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on defense vs Missouri
Pos
No.
Starter
DE
22
Overton, LT SR/TR
NT
96
Keenan III, Tim RS SR
DT
23
Smith, James JR
RUSH
42
Pierre, Yhonzae RS SO
WLB
0
Lawson, Deontae RS SR
MLB
10
Jefferson, Justin SR/TR
LCB
1
Jackson, Domani SR/TR
SS
3
Sabb, Keon RS JR/TR
FS
18
Hubbard, Bray JR
RCB
2
Brown, Zabien SO
NB
7
Jones, DaShawn RS SR/TR
Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on special teams vs Missouri
Pos
No.
Starter
PT
38
Doud, Blake RS SR/TR
PK
31
Talty, Conor RS SO
KO
31
Talty, Conor RS SO
LS
45
Bird, David JR/TR
H
38
Doud, Blake RS SR/TR
PR
7
Adams, Cole RS SO
KR
17
Brooks, Lotzeir FR
Missouri projected starting lineup
Here's a look at Missouri's projected starters on offense vs Alabama
Pos
No.
Starter
WR-X
2
Johnson, Marquis JR
WR-Z
0
Manning, Joshua JR
WR-H
3
Coleman Jr., Kevin SR/TR
LT
75
Richardson, Jayven RS JR/TR
LG
56
Giudice, Dominick GR/TR
C
55
Tollison, Connor GR
RG
77
Peagler, Curtis RS JR
RT
79
Trost, Keagen GR/TR
TE-Y
87
Norfleet, Brett JR
QB
9
Pribula, Beau GR/TR
RB
29
Hardy, Ahmad SO/TR
Here's a look at Missouri's projected starters on defense vs Alabama
Pos
No.
Starter
DE
9
Young, Zion SR/TR
NT
33
Gracial, Marquis RS JR
DT
7
McClellan, Chris SR/TR
JACK
8
Wilson II, Damon JR/TR
WLB
14
Newson, Triston GR/TR
MLB
40
Trotter, Josiah RS SO/TR
LCB
2
Pride Jr., Toriano SR/TR
SS
6
Catalon, Jalen GR/TR
FS
1
Burks Jr., Marvin JR
RCB
12
Norwood, Drey RS SR/TR
NB
13
Carnell, Daylan GR
Here's a look at Missouri's projected starters on special teams vs Alabama
Pos
No.
Starter
PT
45
Weselman, Connor GR/TR
PK
88
Meyer, Robert FR
KO
48
Robbins, Oliver SO/TR
LS
51
Le Blanc, Brett JR
H
45
Weselman, Connor GR/TR
PR
3
Coleman Jr., Kevin SR/TR
KR
22
Jones, Tavorus RS JR
Alabama vs Missouri depth chart for Week 7
Alabama depth chart
Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its offense:
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
WR-X
1
Horton, Isaiah RS JR/TR
8
Hale, Jalen RS SO
30
Meadows, Derek FR
WR-Z
5
Bernard, Germie SR/TR
11
Scott, Rico RS FR
WR-H
2
Williams, Ryan SO
17
Brooks, Lotzeir FR
7
Adams, Cole RS SO
LT
74
Proctor, Kadyn JR
78
Lloyd, Jackson FR
LG
71
Dewberry, Kam SR/TR
70
Sanders, William RS FR
C
72
Brailsford, Parker RS JR/TR
69
Ionata, Joseph RS FR
RG
56
VanDeMark, Geno RS SR/TR
77
Roberts, Jaeden RS SR
73
Alinen, Olaus RS SO
RT
75
Formby, Wilkin RS SO
64
Carroll, Michael FR
TE-Y
87
Lewis Jr., Danny RS JR
88
Lindsey, Jay RS FR
81
Edwards, Kaleb FR
TE-H
80
Cuevas, Josh RS SR/TR
89
Dalton, Brody RS SR/TR
18
Pritchett, Marshall FR
QB
15
Simpson, Ty RS JR
10
Mack, Austin RS SO/TR
12
Russell, Keelon FR
RB
26
Miller, Jam SR
9
Young, Richard RS SO
4
Hill, Daniel SO
20
Washington, Dre RS SR/TR
28
Riley, Kevin RS FR
Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its defense:
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
DE
22
Overton, LT SR/TR
11
Renaud, Jordan RS SO
31
Keeley, Keon RS SO
NT
96
Keenan III, Tim RS SR
90
Simmons, London FR
88
Faga, Isaia RS FR
DT
23
Smith, James JR
94
Hill, Edric RS SO
RUSH
42
Pierre, Yhonzae RS SO
4
Russaw, Qua RS SO
WLB
0
Lawson, Deontae RS SR
41
Hill-Green, Nikhai GR/TR
26
Metz, Luke FR
MLB
10
Jefferson, Justin SR/TR
36
Reese, QB RS FR
30
Jones, Cayden SO
LCB
1
Jackson, Domani SR/TR
5
Lee Jr., Dijon FR
SS
3
Sabb, Keon RS JR/TR
21
Kirkpatrick Jr., Dre SO
13
Taylor, Ivan FR
FS
18
Hubbard, Bray JR
12
Mincey, Zavier SO
6
Howard, Kameron RS SO/TR
RCB
2
Brown, Zabien SO
9
Calhoun, Cam RS SO/TR
NB
7
Jones, DaShawn RS SR/TR
16
Morgan, Red SO
Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its special teams:
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
PT
38
Doud, Blake RS SR/TR
32
Asparuhov, Alex FR
PK
31
Talty, Conor RS SO
37
Notaro, Peter FR
KO
31
Talty, Conor RS SO
37
Notaro, Peter FR
LS
45
Bird, David JR/TR
52
Rozier, Alex RS JR
H
38
Doud, Blake RS SR/TR
PR
7
Adams, Cole RS SO
3
Mbakwe, Jaylen SO
2
Williams, Ryan SO
KR
17
Brooks, Lotzeir FR
11
Scott, Rico RS FR
2
Williams, Ryan SO
Missouri depth chart
Here's a look at Missouri's depth chart for its offense:
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
WR-X
2
Johnson, Marquis JR
6
Loyd, Xavier GR/TR
82
Muckey, Logan RS SR
4
Madison II, James RS FR
WR-Z
0
Manning, Joshua JR
1
Olugbode, Donovan FR
11
Fowlkes, DaMarion FR
WR-H
3
Coleman Jr., Kevin SR/TR
10
Blood, Daniel JR
8
Terry II, Shaun FR
LT
75
Richardson, Jayven RS JR/TR
60
Williams IV, Johnny RS SO/TR
76
Lange, Jack FR
LG
56
Giudice, Dominick GR/TR
50
Early, Jaylen RS JR/TR
71
Jostes, Ryan RS FR
C
55
Tollison, Connor GR
73
Wilson, Tristan RS JR
RG
77
Peagler, Curtis RS JR
54
Fenuku, Henry FR
68
Jones, Keiton FR
RT
79
Trost, Keagen GR/TR
74
Hafer, Whit RS FR
TE-Y
87
Norfleet, Brett JR
86
Harris, Jordon JR
12
Brown II, Vince RS SR/TR
89
James, Jude RS FR
88
Hoffman, Gavin RS FR/TR
QB
9
Pribula, Beau GR/TR
5
Zollers, Matt FR
15
Lock, Tommy RS SR
14
Brown, Brett RS JR
RB
29
Hardy, Ahmad SO/TR
20
Roberts, Jamal RS SO
7
Davis, Marquise FR
22
Jones, Tavorus RS JR
Here's a look at Missouri's depth chart for its defense:
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
DE
9
Young, Zion SR/TR
11
Kitchen, Langden JR/TR
90
Johnson, Nate JR/TR
NT
33
Gracial, Marquis RS JR
10
Webb, Sterling SR/TR
91
Williams, Elias RS FR
DT
7
McClellan, Chris SR/TR
81
Henderson, Bralen GR/TR
95
Marshall, Jalen RS JR
JACK
8
Wilson II, Damon JR/TR
19
Smith, Darris RS JR/TR
WLB
14
Newson, Triston GR/TR
20
Rodriguez, Nicholas SO
22
McClellan, Dante FR
MLB
40
Trotter, Josiah RS SO/TR
5
Jacobs, Khalil SR/TR
18
Beasley, Jeremiah RS SO/TR
LCB
2
Pride Jr., Toriano SR/TR
0
Hall, Stephen GR/TR
SS
6
Catalon, Jalen GR/TR
15
Banner, Santana RS SO/TR
FS
1
Burks Jr., Marvin JR
21
Greco, Trajen SO
RCB
12
Norwood, Drey RS SR/TR
24
DeLoach Jr., Nick RS SO
NB
13
Carnell, Daylan GR
3
Phillips III, Mose JR/TR
Here's a look at Missouri's depth chart for its special teams:
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
PT
45
Weselman, Connor GR/TR
43
Butcher, John JR/TR
PK
88
Meyer, Robert FR
48
Robbins, Oliver SO/TR
KO
48
Robbins, Oliver SO/TR
LS
51
Le Blanc, Brett JR
38
Crosby, Henry FR
H
45
Weselman, Connor GR/TR
9
Pribula, Beau GR/TR
PR
3
Coleman Jr., Kevin SR/TR
11
Fowlkes, DaMarion FR
10
Blood, Daniel JR
KR
22
Jones, Tavorus RS JR
11
Fowlkes, DaMarion FR
1
Burks Jr., Marvin JR
20
Roberts, Jamal RS SO
How to watch Alabama vs Missouri? TV channel and live stream details for Week 7
The Alabama vs Missouri Week 7 clash at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri, will air live on ABC.
Joe Tessitore will serve as the play-by-play announcer with Jesse Palmer serving as analyst. Katie George will work as the sideline reporter for the SEC clash.
