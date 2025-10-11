Alabama vs Missouri projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 college football season

By Geoff
Modified Oct 11, 2025 02:28 GMT
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (left) and Missouri QB Beau Pribula (right) will try to lead their teams to victory in a much-anticipated clash between SEC teams on Saturday. (Image Source: IMAGN)
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (left) and Missouri QB Beau Pribula (right) will try to lead their teams to victory in a much-anticipated clash between SEC teams on Saturday. (Image Source: IMAGN)

No. 8 Alabama (4-1, 2-0 in SEC) visits No. 14 Missouri (5-0, 1-0) in a mouthwatering Week 7 clash of AP Top 25-ranked teams on Saturday. The game will kick off at 12:00 noon ET at Faurot Field Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

Last week, Alabama claimed the scalp of previously unbeaten Vanderbilt with a 30-14 win that pushed them at third place in the SEC standings with a 2-0 record. Ty Simpson and the Crimson Tide seek to halt the Tigers' hot start and catch up with conference leaders Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

On the other hand, Missouri looks to resume its fiery surge with quarterback Beau Pribula at center and running back Ahmad Hardy trampling over opponents with his uncanny rushing ability.

also-read-trending Trending

In their last game against UMass, Pribula completed 26 of 29 passes for 241 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Hardy, on the other hand, rushed for 130 yards in 24 carries with three TDs to help the Tigers remain unbeaten heading to the crucial clash with Alabama.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

Alabama vs Missouri projected starting lineup for Week 7

Alabama projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on offense vs Missouri

PosNo.Starter
WR-X1Horton, Isaiah RS JR/TR
WR-Z5Bernard, Germie SR/TR
WR-H2Williams, Ryan SO
LT74Proctor, Kadyn JR
LG71Dewberry, Kam SR/TR
C72Brailsford, Parker RS JR/TR
RG56VanDeMark, Geno RS SR/TR
RT75Formby, Wilkin RS SO
TE-Y87Lewis Jr., Danny RS JR
TE-H80Cuevas, Josh RS SR/TR
QB15Simpson, Ty RS JR
RB26Miller, Jam SR
Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on defense vs Missouri

PosNo.Starter
DE22Overton, LT SR/TR
NT96Keenan III, Tim RS SR
DT23Smith, James JR
RUSH42Pierre, Yhonzae RS SO
WLB0Lawson, Deontae RS SR
MLB10Jefferson, Justin SR/TR
LCB1Jackson, Domani SR/TR
SS3Sabb, Keon RS JR/TR
FS18Hubbard, Bray JR
RCB2Brown, Zabien SO
NB7Jones, DaShawn RS SR/TR
Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on special teams vs Missouri

PosNo.Starter
PT38Doud, Blake RS SR/TR
PK31Talty, Conor RS SO
KO31Talty, Conor RS SO
LS45Bird, David JR/TR
H38
Doud, Blake RS SR/TR
PR7Adams, Cole RS SO
KR17Brooks, Lotzeir FR
Missouri projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Missouri's projected starters on offense vs Alabama

PosNo.Starter
WR-X2Johnson, Marquis JR
WR-Z0Manning, Joshua JR
WR-H3Coleman Jr., Kevin SR/TR
LT75Richardson, Jayven RS JR/TR
LG56Giudice, Dominick GR/TR
C55Tollison, Connor GR
RG77Peagler, Curtis RS JR
RT79Trost, Keagen GR/TR
TE-Y87Norfleet, Brett JR
QB9Pribula, Beau GR/TR
RB29Hardy, Ahmad SO/TR
Here's a look at Missouri's projected starters on defense vs Alabama

PosNo.Starter
DE9Young, Zion SR/TR
NT33Gracial, Marquis RS JR
DT7McClellan, Chris SR/TR
JACK8Wilson II, Damon JR/TR
WLB14Newson, Triston GR/TR
MLB40Trotter, Josiah RS SO/TR
LCB2Pride Jr., Toriano SR/TR
SS6Catalon, Jalen GR/TR
FS1Burks Jr., Marvin JR
RCB12Norwood, Drey RS SR/TR
NB13Carnell, Daylan GR
Here's a look at Missouri's projected starters on special teams vs Alabama

PosNo.Starter
PT45Weselman, Connor GR/TR
PK88Meyer, Robert FR
KO48
Robbins, Oliver SO/TR
LS51Le Blanc, Brett JR
H45Weselman, Connor GR/TR
PR3Coleman Jr., Kevin SR/TR
KR22Jones, Tavorus RS JR
Alabama vs Missouri depth chart for Week 7

Alabama depth chart

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its offense:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
WR-X1Horton, Isaiah RS JR/TR8Hale, Jalen RS SO30
Meadows, Derek FR
WR-Z5Bernard, Germie SR/TR11
Scott, Rico RS FR
WR-H2Williams, Ryan SO17Brooks, Lotzeir FR7
Adams, Cole RS SO
LT74Proctor, Kadyn JR78
Lloyd, Jackson FR
LG71Dewberry, Kam SR/TR70
Sanders, William RS FR
C72Brailsford, Parker RS JR/TR69
Ionata, Joseph RS FR
RG56VanDeMark, Geno RS SR/TR77Roberts, Jaeden RS SR73
Alinen, Olaus RS SO
RT75Formby, Wilkin RS SO64
Carroll, Michael FR
TE-Y87Lewis Jr., Danny RS JR88Lindsey, Jay RS FR81
Edwards, Kaleb FR
TE-H80Cuevas, Josh RS SR/TR89Dalton, Brody RS SR/TR18
Pritchett, Marshall FR
QB15Simpson, Ty RS JR10Mack, Austin RS SO/TR12
Russell, Keelon FR
RB26Miller, Jam SR9Young, Richard RS SO4Hill, Daniel SO20Washington, Dre RS SR/TR28
Riley, Kevin RS FR
Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
DE22Overton, LT SR/TR11Renaud, Jordan RS SO31
Keeley, Keon RS SO
NT96Keenan III, Tim RS SR90Simmons, London FR88
Faga, Isaia RS FR
DT23Smith, James JR94Hill, Edric RS SO
RUSH42Pierre, Yhonzae RS SO4
Russaw, Qua RS SO
WLB0Lawson, Deontae RS SR41Hill-Green, Nikhai GR/TR26Metz, Luke FR
MLB10Jefferson, Justin SR/TR36Reese, QB RS FR30
Jones, Cayden SO
LCB1Jackson, Domani SR/TR5Lee Jr., Dijon FR
SS3Sabb, Keon RS JR/TR21Kirkpatrick Jr., Dre SO13Taylor, Ivan FR
FS18Hubbard, Bray JR12Mincey, Zavier SO6
Howard, Kameron RS SO/TR
RCB2Brown, Zabien SO9
Calhoun, Cam RS SO/TR
NB7Jones, DaShawn RS SR/TR16Morgan, Red SO
Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
PT38Doud, Blake RS SR/TR32
Asparuhov, Alex FR
PK31Talty, Conor RS SO37
Notaro, Peter FR
KO31Talty, Conor RS SO37
Notaro, Peter FR
LS45Bird, David JR/TR52
Rozier, Alex RS JR
H38
Doud, Blake RS SR/TR
PR7Adams, Cole RS SO3Mbakwe, Jaylen SO2
Williams, Ryan SO
KR17Brooks, Lotzeir FR11Scott, Rico RS FR2
Williams, Ryan SO
Missouri depth chart

Here's a look at Missouri's depth chart for its offense:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
WR-X2Johnson, Marquis JR6Loyd, Xavier GR/TR82Muckey, Logan RS SR4
Madison II, James RS FR
WR-Z0Manning, Joshua JR1Olugbode, Donovan FR11
Fowlkes, DaMarion FR
WR-H3Coleman Jr., Kevin SR/TR10Blood, Daniel JR8
Terry II, Shaun FR
LT75Richardson, Jayven RS JR/TR60Williams IV, Johnny RS SO/TR76Lange, Jack FR
LG56Giudice, Dominick GR/TR50Early, Jaylen RS JR/TR71
Jostes, Ryan RS FR
C55Tollison, Connor GR73
Wilson, Tristan RS JR
RG77Peagler, Curtis RS JR54Fenuku, Henry FR68
Jones, Keiton FR
RT79Trost, Keagen GR/TR74
Hafer, Whit RS FR
TE-Y87Norfleet, Brett JR86Harris, Jordon JR12Brown II, Vince RS SR/TR89James, Jude RS FR88
Hoffman, Gavin RS FR/TR
QB9Pribula, Beau GR/TR5Zollers, Matt FR15Lock, Tommy RS SR14
Brown, Brett RS JR
RB29Hardy, Ahmad SO/TR20Roberts, Jamal RS SO7Davis, Marquise FR22
Jones, Tavorus RS JR
Here's a look at Missouri's depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
DE9Young, Zion SR/TR11Kitchen, Langden JR/TR90
Johnson, Nate JR/TR
NT33Gracial, Marquis RS JR10Webb, Sterling SR/TR91
Williams, Elias RS FR
DT7McClellan, Chris SR/TR81Henderson, Bralen GR/TR95
Marshall, Jalen RS JR
JACK8Wilson II, Damon JR/TR19
Smith, Darris RS JR/TR
WLB14Newson, Triston GR/TR20Rodriguez, Nicholas SO22
McClellan, Dante FR
MLB40Trotter, Josiah RS SO/TR5Jacobs, Khalil SR/TR18
Beasley, Jeremiah RS SO/TR
LCB2Pride Jr., Toriano SR/TR0
Hall, Stephen GR/TR
SS6Catalon, Jalen GR/TR15
Banner, Santana RS SO/TR
FS1Burks Jr., Marvin JR21Greco, Trajen SO
RCB12Norwood, Drey RS SR/TR24
DeLoach Jr., Nick RS SO
NB13Carnell, Daylan GR3
Phillips III, Mose JR/TR
Here's a look at Missouri's depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
PT45Weselman, Connor GR/TR43
Butcher, John JR/TR
PK88Meyer, Robert FR48
Robbins, Oliver SO/TR
KO48
Robbins, Oliver SO/TR
LS51Le Blanc, Brett JR38
Crosby, Henry FR
H45Weselman, Connor GR/TR9
Pribula, Beau GR/TR
PR3Coleman Jr., Kevin SR/TR11Fowlkes, DaMarion FR10Blood, Daniel JR
KR22Jones, Tavorus RS JR11Fowlkes, DaMarion FR1Burks Jr., Marvin JR20
Roberts, Jamal RS SO
How to watch Alabama vs Missouri? TV channel and live stream details for Week 7

The Alabama vs Missouri Week 7 clash at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri, will air live on ABC.

Joe Tessitore will serve as the play-by-play announcer with Jesse Palmer serving as analyst. Katie George will work as the sideline reporter for the SEC clash.

The game can also be streamed live on Fubo.

About the author
Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!

