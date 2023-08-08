All 4 Pac-12 schools to AAC become a new possibility with George Kliavkoff bagging a better media deal for the conference: Reports

The American Athletic Conference has been doing pretty well. Soon we can see Pac-12 schools going to the AAC. It could be a possibility as the Pac-12 is down to four teams after the mass exodus in the conference, and there are issues with a media rights deal.

On3's Eric Prisbell is reporting that we could see the four remaining Pac-12 schools go to the AAC but not as a merger.

There are some interesting nuggets in his writing as the AAC is interested in adding as many as all four teams. However, this is not being spoken about between conferences; instead it is being discussed between the universities.

"The conversations that are ensuing now are likely between the remaining Pac-12 schools and schools in the AAC, rather than between conference offices. A merger is not said to be in play at the moment; it would entail a variety of complicating factors. Instead, the AAC is focused on potentially adding Pac-12 schools."

It is also important to note that there is no indication that the four remaining Pac-12 schools - Oregon State, California, Washington State and Stanford - will act as a group. Instead, they could be looking at this as individuals or as partners.

What is the benefit of Pac-12 schools to AAC?

Having Pac-12 schools to AAC could be something that will be beneficial to the four teams and the conference. This will likely elevate the AAC to the Power Five and replace where the Pac-12 was standing. The Pac-12 could also be breaking up, and that would be a huge blow to the history of college football.

The benefit of having Pac-12 schools to AAC for the conference would be having some westward expansion. There are some teams that are located in Texas, and that would make travel a bit easier. Adding some more programs never hurts as the AAC tries to gain more visibility.

What's next for the Pac-12 future?

The Pac-12 can also decide to attempt to expand or merge with another conference. There have been rumors about a merger with the Atlantic Coast Conference, and that would likely be more suitable for the Conference of Champions. If they were to merge with another conference, they would be able to get some more money and get full distribution shares.

Expect Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff to look at either a merger or expansion with a Group of Five conference as the likeliest scenario. Before teams started to leave this summer, the Pac-12 was unable to secure a media rights deal. The remaining Pac-12 teams are not too valuable but could be a decent package to a conference looking to expand out west.