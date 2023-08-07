Is the Pac-12 dead as ACC merger with Kilavkoff's powerhouse becomes a real possibility now? Exploring future options for Pac 4

Is the Pac-12 dead seems to be the question many are asking about the future of the conference.

With eight of the 12 teams slated to be in the Pac-12 this season calling a new conference home in 2024, things seem bleak for the conference. They're waiting for a media rights deal to be signed to signify that there is a future for the Pac-12.

The question of 'is the Pac-12 dead' makes a lot of sense, but there could be a silver lining to keeping the conference alive: the Atlantic Coast Conference. They're also facing a similar issue, so a pairing of the two Power Five conferences could be on the table.

Things are going to be interesting moving forward for the Pac-12 as the possibilities seem very limited. Is the Pac-12 dead, or is it just getting to a different stage at this time? Let's explore.

Is the Pac-12 dead? What are some ways to keep the conference alive?

While the Pac-12 conference is dealing with a lot of issues, 'is the Pac-12 dead' is a valid question. There are some ways to keep the Conference of Champions from dissolving and losing a huge part of history, but each possibility does not really put the Pac-12 in a good position.

The best-case scenario for the conference would be a merger with the ACC, two Power Five conferences that do not have a clear path going forward. The ACC is dealing with as many as eight teams wanting to potentially explore other options, which will weaken the conference. However, a partnership with the Pac-12, in theory, could make things better for both conferences financially and quality-wise.

Another option would be to focus on growing as an individual conference without the help of another Power Five conferences. This would have to be a partnership with a Group of Five conference like the Mountain West and merging. The Mountain West has some good programs, including the San Diego State Aztecs, who were rumored to join the Pac-12 ahead of its media day.

That would help elevate the Mountain West programs because if they were to merge completely, that would be 16 teams to create a top conference. Things would be an uphill battle, but that would be the best in terms of travel and scheduling, as they're adding four more teams to the roster.

The Pac-12 is in critical condition, but there are ways to repair the damage. It depends on how Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff and his staff decide to move forward.