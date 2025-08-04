  • home icon
  "All bets are off" - Nebraska insider outlines pressure for Matt Rhule in facing Sherrone Moore-less Michigan in Week 4 of 2025 CFB season

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Aug 04, 2025 22:03 GMT
Matt Rhule and Sherrone Moore were scheduled to meet in Week 4 of the 2025 college football season. However, Moore's program-imposed two-game suspension means that he won't be on the Michigan touchline versus Nebraska.

During Sunday's episode of "Crain and Company," Nebraska insider Sean Callahan spoke about the pressure on Matt Rhule. He said:

"The Michigan game without Sherrone Moore potentially on the sidelines, that's teed up for Nebraska to win. It's going to be a 230 game on CBS in Lincoln. Probably, you know, 90-degree type heat. So you've got to take advantage of the setting and know Sherrone Moore and win that game."
The Huskers Online analyst continued:

"I mean, I think if they can win that Michigan game early, all bets are off where this season can go for Nebraska. But USC is kind of one of those swing games. UCLA really had their number last year."

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and their rivals are done with Media Day commitments, and it's now time to figure out starters, backups, and players that'll be redshirting for the upcoming campaign.

The Michigan Wolverines game will be circled on the team's calendar as a winnable matchup at the early stages of the Cornhuskers' campaign.

What's next for Matt Rhule and Sherrone Moore?

Matt Rhule is gearing up for his fourth season as the Nebraska Cornhuskers' head coach. Rhule joined the program after a forgettable last couple of years as an NFL coach, and he has been slowly but surely rebuilding the Nebraska Cornhuskers football program from the ground up.

Next up for Matt Rhule is navigating through the chilly waters of fall camp before he settles on his starting lineup. The Cornhuskers will start the regular season with a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines have been in the news once again in the ongoing offseason. Moore and the program are still dealing with the backlash from the 2023 incident.

Moore will now miss two games in the regular season, with one of those coming against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. So, next up for Moore is training his team to handle adversity and stay competitive even when he's not on the touchline.

