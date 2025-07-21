Matt Rhule at Big Ten media days: Top 5 questions Nebraska HC must answer

The Big Ten media days are set for July 22-24 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Media day is a chance for coaches and players to help preview the season.
On July 22, Nebraska will be one of six teams to speak to the media. Ahead of the event, here are the top five questions we want Cornhuskers' coach Matt Rhule to answer.
Top 5 questions Matt Rhule needs to answer
#1, What to expect from Dylan Raiola in Year 2?
Nebraska started true freshman Dylan Raiola last season, and he had a very up-and-down season
The Cornhuskers QB went 275-for-410 for 2,819 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Raiola likely learned a lot in his freshman year, and it will be interesting to hear what Rhule's expectations are for Raiola this season.
#2, Getting prepared for tough Week 1
Matt Rhule and Nebraska are opening their season with a tough game against Cincinnati on the road.
The Cornhuskers will have to be firing on all cylinders to get the road win and start their season on the right note. Teams often start slow, so how Rhule will get the team ready to avoid this is something to monitor.
#3, Why the brand new receiver room?
In the offseason, Matt Rhule and Nebraska focused on adding more weapons for Dylan Raiola.
The Cornhuskers are projected to start two new receivers from the transfer portal, while the top two backups are freshmen. Why Rhule and Nebraska put such an emphasis on receiver will be something the coach should talk about.
#4, How to get over the hump?
Matt Rhule became Nebraska's coach in 2023, and there were expectations that he would help Nebraska be competitive again.
Yet, in two years, Nebraska has gone 5-7 and 7-6 and is 12-13 overall. Last year was a good step in the right direction, but Nebraska went 3-6 in the Big Ten, so how do the Cornhuskers get over the hump?
#5, Is the playoffs the goal?
With Matt Rhule in his third season and Dylan Raiola entering his second year, there are some high expectations for Nebraska.
Yet, the playoffs seem like a reach, but whether or not Rhule believes that is a possibility will be interesting to hear.
Nebraska Cornhuskers Fan? Check out the latest Cornhuskers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place