Amid Pac-12 MWC merger rumors, WSU president finally breaks silence on next steps for the conference realignments

There's been a lot of rumors about the Pac-12 expansion in the last couple of weeks. We've seen the possibility of a potential merger with the Mountain West Conference (Pac-12 MWC) muted in some quarters. Consolidation with the American Athletic Conference is also an option.

However, Washington State President Kirk Schulz has given an insight into what's going on within the Conference. In a recent interview with WSU Regent Enrique Verna, Schulz revealed the three options available to Washington State as it works on resolving its future.

“We have three options that we’re pursuing," said Schulz. "None of these will be very surprising. One will be to seek membership in the Mountain West Conference, one would be to seek membership in the American Athletic Conference and then the third would be to reconstitute or rebuild I would say the Pac-X.”

Kirk Schulz believes Pac-12 can be rebuilt

The situation around the Pac-12 is currently filled with uncertainties. While expansion appears as a lifeline to save the league from collapse, not all teams are open to the idea. Schulz believes things could happen very fast and they will be the best decision for the university.

"Right now, there are four members left, but that could change literally within hours. I think each of those we’re pursuing in a parallel pathway. We want to evaluate what’s best for WSU, what’s best for our student-athletes, what’s a good academic and athletic fit.”

Despite not being one of the top teams in the previous composition of the Pac-12, Schulz is beginning to believe in the competitive intent of the Cougars going forward. The President said that Washington State wants to be in a league where they can win championships.

“We want to be in a position where we control our own destiny as an institution and are not dependent on anybody else. We want to be in a place and a conference where we can win conference championships.”

Schulz expressed disappointment at how events unfolded

Kirk Schulz was one of the most active presidents during the Pac-12's bid to secure a new media deal. Following what eventually played out, he expressed his discontent with the situation.

"I’ve put my heart and soul into the Pac-12 ever since I’ve been here as president. I’ve been dismayed and upset and depressed about where that has gone on but at the same time I can’t go; 'Well let’s just wait around and hope a lightning bolt strikes.'”

Fueled by financial incentives, conference realignment is expected to continue reshaping the world of college athletics. This will undoubtedly continue to extinguish the landscape's generational sacred culture and tradition.