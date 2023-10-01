First-year University of Alabama at Birmingham coach Trent Dilfer already has a highlight reel worthy of any coach, but the Week 5 shenanigans that took place during the Tulane versus UAB game might just take the cake.

UAB has lost three games after beating North Carolina A&T, and the pressure seems to have gotten to Dilfer. He went on a berserk on his staff on the sidelines.

The afternoon was going well for the Blazers. They even had a 20-3 lead at some point before the script was thrown out of the window and the Greenwave started chipping at their advantage.

In the fourth quarter, all hell broke loose.

It all began in the fourth quarter as the Blazers chased the game while trailing 28-20. Then, they were hit with an illegal substitution penalty in defense. The Blazers had 12 players in the formation.

As a result, Tulane got a first down, and Trent Dilfer went ballistic on his assistant for the mistake before finding a different group of assistants and unloading on them as well.

He finally walked away to cool down but not before giving social media users prime-time content.

The UAB Blazers lost the game 35-23, and on some level, Trent Dilfer's rage is almost understandable.

This is the second time that Dilfer has gone viral due to his antics on the sideline. As coach of Lipscomb Academy, Nashville, he was caught on camera unloading on one of his players.

CFB fans on X were appalled by the coach's behavior.

Trent Dilfer's background

Trent Dilfer played quarterback at the California State University in Fresno and won the Sammy Baugh Trophy, which is awarded to the country's top passer before declaring for the NFL draft.

Dilfer was picked No. 6 overall in the 1994 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After being released in 2000, he was signed by the Baltimore Ravens, and he won the starting job mid-way through the season.

Dilfer was the starting quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens in the Super Bowl XXXV in 2000 that they won.

After retiring, he was also an NFL analyst for ESPN before leaving in 2017.

Before he was appointed to the UAB Blazers job, Dilfer won two Tennessee State championships with Lipscomb Academy. Earlier this year, he famously dared his fellow football coaches to poach his players via the transfer portal.

For a man accustomed to success both as a player and as a coach, Trent Dilfer likely knows the fine margins separating the losers from the winners.