"Arizona will be fine," Wildcats HC Jedd Fisch unfazed amidst Big-12 conference realignment speculations

Jedd Fisch's Arizona became the center of attention for the Big 12 expansion after Colorado announced its move to the conference. The Wildcats are expected to be the next team to depart the Pac-12 after previously holding extensive talks with the conference.

While the rumors continue to mill out, Wildcats' head coach Jedd Fisch is unperturbed by the current situation surrounding the school. The coach reiterated that the program will continue to do well in all aspects, irrespective of where it finds itself.

“I don’t know what is happening with the conference, but I do know Arizona is a great brand and will be fine.”

Speaking at his team's first full media session of the camp practice, Jedd Fisch noted that he is concentrating on the team as the new season approaches. He said he's placed emphasis on having a good season rather than where they play in the coming years.

“Truthfully, I’ve given a lot more thought to our team and what we need to do to win games than I have about where we’re going to play in 2024 and beyond.“

Jedd Fisch believes the fate of Pac-12 doesn't rest on Arizona

Since Colorado announced its exit from the Pac-12, there's a popular belief that Arizona's decision will make or mar the Pac-12. However, Jedd Fisch refuses to believe that, taking note of the pressure on the Wildcats athletic department.

“I recognize that people are putting, let’s call it some added pressure, that the University of Arizona will be the program that makes the final decision of what happens in the conference. I don’t think that’s the case.”

After USC's and UCLA's departures last summer, Colorado’s decision to join the Big 12 has placed Arizona under a certain level of pressure, with time not on their side. However, Jedd Fisch is confident that the Wildcats will make the decision that appears the best for the program.

“I think that the decision was made by other programs to change the conference and now it’s going to be a matter of the University of Arizona to decide what’s best for Arizona.”

Arizona's commitment going forward will rest on the value of the new Pac-12 media deal. Nevertheless, Fisch hopes the decision of the university president will be based on the stability of the program and the right financial benefits.

“I would say stability is what’s best. Whatever we end up doing, I would imagine that that decision by our president is going to be solely based on the stability of wherever we land, the conference we land upon and the financial benefit of the multimedia rights of our conference.”

According to reports, the Pac-12 commission, George Kliavkoff, shared the details of the new deal with the member schools on Tuesday morning. However, there wasn't a vote to accept or reject the deal, which created further suspense regarding what could unfold within the conference.