Amid Arizona leaving the Pac-12 rumors, 2 more schools in line for the Big 12 expansion, Kliavkoff gets a final chance to stop the move: Reports

The Pac-12 is on the Brink of collapse, and Arizona's exit might finally ensure that. The conference saw the exit of Colorado to join the Big 12 last week and potentially faces the possibility of seeing the Wildcats follow them anytime soon.

After the exits of USC and UCLA became official, the future of the Pac-12 plunged into doubt. However, Colorado’s exit began to give indications that the conference might not survive, as some analysts had predicted. Arizona might eventually be the last straw.

The inability of the Pac-12 to strike a new media deal is seeing many of its top teams explore a move outside the conference. After months of negotiations without a breakthrough, it doesn't appear like the conference will be able to find a lucrative television deal.

C.W. Lambert @InsideTheBig12 The Pac 12 is having another meeting this Tuesday. I'm told this meeting will determine the fate of the Pac 12. Kliavkoff has to give the Arizona a reason to stay. The probability of Kliavkoff succeeding is almost nil. And if Arizona leaves then ASU and Utah follow.

Is Arizona leaving the Pac-12 a real possibility now? Can Kliavkoff make the last move to stop Arizona’s exit?

The commissioner of the Pac-12, George Kliavkoff, is taking the last series of actions to save the future of his conference. He has reportedly called a meeting for the remaining Pac-12 members for Tuesday. The meeting is expected to determine the fate of the Pac-12.

The meeting will center on stopping further exits from the conference. Kliavkoff has to present good reasons to Arizona for the university to continue with the conference. However, analysts believe the commissioner's effort would amount to nothing in keeping the school.

Pac-12 Championship - Utah v USC

Should Arizona confirm its decision to leave, the Pac-12 might be up for a total collapse. There are suggestions that Arizona State and Utah might follow the university out of the conference. Losing four teams at once might be too much for the Pac-12.

It is yet unknown whether ASU and Utah will be accepted into the Big 12 expansion plans. Earlier reports suggested that the conference is looking to keep its number at 14. However, the Big 12 expansion plan is all about the value it adds, and they could consider expanding further.

Chad Scott @cpscott16 @InsideTheBig12 The pac12 needs 5 teams. Three of those teams need to be Boise, SDSU, and SMU. The remaining two can be filled by a mix of Tulane, Fresno, CSU, or UNLV.

Does the Pac-12 have a future in college sports?

In the next couple of years, the Pac-12 might become history on the college sports landscape. Its inability to secure a lucrative media deal places it on the brink of collapse. This will lead to more top teams in the conference jumping ship over the course of time.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has always predicted the fall of the conference. He believes the Pac-12 has lost its relevance in the Power Five and won't likely survive. He continued to reiterate this after Colorado announced their exit last week.

The future of the Pac-12 now appears blurry. It is to be seen if the conference will survive this current chaos and come back stronger or if it will be left to dry out. However, it's almost certain Arizona won't be around to witness the conference's fate.