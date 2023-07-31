Oregon to Big Ten has now become a hot topic of discussion in the CFB world. As conference realignment turns another week, another rumor circulates about the college football water cooler. The Pac-12 seems to be on life support, with USC, UCLA, and California bolting for the Big Ten. Now, reports have surfaced indicating what many of us already knew that the Colorado Buffaloes are heading back to the Big 12.

The hits keep coming for the Pac-12, and now the conference needs to rebound to bring in additional teams to replace those departed. But their most important duty is to keep their current collection of teams. Reports from the SEC and Big Ten point to those conferences competing in an arms race to become 'Super Conferences'--could Oregon be in the conversation?

Oregon is a tremendous program, possessing state-of-the-art facilities, and has annually competed near the top of the Pac-12. Oregon should have plenty of suitors if they indicate they are prepared to leave the Pac-12, but does Oregon need a Big Ten expansion ticket? We dive in to analyze the rumors around conference realignment and the future of the Pac-12 powerhouse.

Is Oregon to Big Ten a possibility?

I don't believe Oregon requires anything when it comes to conference realignment. Oregon is in the catbird seat if you ask me. Why does Oregon have to show any signs of urgency?

The Ducks can sit back and become the belle of the ball as the Pac-12 wants to keep them, the Big Ten has an interest in Oregon, and the SEC would be intrigued if Oregon would consider the move into the Southeastern Conference.

Would Oregon stay in the Pac-12?

If the consensus around college football is that the Pac-12 is a sinking ship, why would Oregon stay? They just saw Colorado leave for the Big 12, and Colorado is by no means on the same level as the Oregon program.

Oregon also saw USC, UCLA, and California join the Big Ten. The trend around college football is gravitating towards the Super Conference. Could Oregon choose to join the Big Ten?

Will Oregon ultimately choose to join the Big Ten?

The Big Ten makes too much sense for the Oregon Ducks. Why would Oregon stay with the Pac-12? The conference seems like a mess, and Oregon stands out as the biggest target for additional conference realignment.

While the SEC could be an option, with previous rivals UCLA, USC, and California now in tow, Oregon would make a natural fit for the next wave of Big Ten expansion.