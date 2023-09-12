Art Briles family: Former Baylor HC's personal life explored

Former Baylor University head coach Art Briles is doing pretty good all things considered, even if his college football coaching days are now behind him. This likely means his family remains well-taken care of. But for the purpose of this article, we'll be focusing on Art Briles' family as a whole.

If you're interested in knowing a few bits and pieces about Art Briles' family, keep reading.

Art Briles' family at a glance

We'll start with the former Baylor HC's wife, Jan Allison.

According to Players Bio, Briles has been married to Allison for over 39 years now. She is an alumna of Texas Tech and has been with her husband since high school. She also lived in the same town of Rule, Texas, and has been cited as instrumental in Briles' recovery from the tragic loss of his parents and aunt in 1976. (via ESPN).

Despite the rather unceremonious end to her husband's college football coaching career, it seems Allison has remained steadfast by his side.

Briles' children and grandchildren

Briles has three children with his long-time wife: Kendal Briles, Jancy Briles, and Staley Lebby. Art Briles' family is more or less a football family, as all three of his children have connections to the sport.

Staley Lebby is the wife of Jeff Lebby, the offensive coordinator for the Oklahoma Sooners. Recently, Briles was seen as a guest of Lebby in a game between the Sooners and the SMU Mustangs at Owen Field last Sept. 10(via Sports Illustrated). When asked about Briles' presence, Lebby merely said he was his father-in-law and that he was visiting the game with the entire family. The ex-HC has two grandchildren from Staley and Jeff. The couple share a daughter named Kora and a son named Kane.

Kendal, on the other hand, is the current offensive coordinator coach for the TCU Horned Frogs. According to his profile on GoFrogs.com, Kendal joined the team in January 2023 after his stint in Arkansas.

Lastly, Jancy Briles once served as a media relations coordinator for the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. She was with the team from 2005 to 2014. It is currently unknown what she's doing as of 2023.

What is Art Briles doing now?

After being fired by Baylor, not much has been heard of Briles. But the most recent information on him came in August. That month, he was announced as the new head coach for a Dallas-based team in a new league, called the International Football Alliance (via Sports Illustrated).

The league will reportedly start play in 2024 featuring three American and Mexican teams each.