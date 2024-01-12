Auburn's Hugh Freeze faces another setback as Cadillac Williams resigns from his position

Cadillac Williams resigned from his position as Auburn's association head coach and running backs coach on Thursday. In a statement released by the Tigers, the 41-year-old announced that he parted ways with his alma mater:

“After taking time to pray and reflect, I have made the decision to resign from my position with Auburn football to pursue other opportunities. I love Auburn, the players and AU family with all my heart, but this decision is what is best for me, my wife and sons.

"I am extremely grateful for the coaching opportunity given to me first by Coach Malzahn and most recently by Coach Freeze. These past five years on the Plains have been nothing short of incredible."

Following Williams' departure, Hugh Freeze's Auburn has vacancies for its offensive coordinator, quarterbacks and running back position coaches. The Tigers fired Philip Montgomery from his offensive coordinator position last week.

Auburn has a few jobs to fill in the offseason. The Tigers have time on their side before next season begins, but they will aim to make the best recruits for the betterment of the program.

A look at Cadillac Williams' coaching tenure with Auburn Tigers

Cadillac Williams was already a fan favorite before he was appointed as the team's running backs coach in 2019. He played four seasons, earning All-American honors in 2004, before entering the 2005 NFL draft.

Williams spent five seasons as Auburn's running backs coach. He was appointed as the team's interim head coach for four games in October 2022, after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin. He posted a 2-2 during that span.

In 2023, Williams was promoted to associate coach alongside his role as Auburn's running backs coach. However, after just one year into his double role, he left the program on Jan. 11, 2024.

A peek into Cadillac Williams' NFL career and stats

Williams played seven seasons in the NFL and was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2005. The first-round pick spent six seasons in Tampa Bay and was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. The running back also played one season with the St. Louis Rams in 2011.

Across his career in the big league, Williams recorded 4,038 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 1,055 carries. He also added 1,002 receiving yards on 148 receptions, catching four touchdowns through the air.