"Average Georgia football player at 2am drunk" - CFB fans react to ex-LSU WR Malik Nabers fearing going 130mph in Corvette with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently took ex-LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers on a 130 mph ride in his Corvette. The stock car racing enthusiast was in his element as he blazed around the Atlanta Motor Speedway while Nabers tried to maintain composure.

College Football fans caught wind of the meet-up, and they had a lot to say.

A fan wrote on X:

"Average Georgia Football player at 2am drunk."

Another added:

"Good thing he didn’t go to Georgia."

One chipped in:

"If Malik Nabers went to Georgia instead of LSU."

However, others were more positive regarding the meeting of the two high-profile sports stars.

One said:

"Lmao it’s Dale Earnhardt JR. on an empty track. Malik is fine 🤣."

Another added:

"Refreshing to see an NFL star such as Malik Nabers scared of driving fast."

One said:

"You can tell he didn't go to Georgia."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. comes from racing royalty as he's the son of the late Dale Earnhardt, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. Furthermore, the Xfinity Series Champion Owner is related to numerous NASCAR drivers, both past and present.

Earnhardt Jr. struck up a friendship with New York Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers, and the duo spoke about an array of topics at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. According to Pro Football Network, the duo spoke about Nabers' college journey, his rookie professional season, his friendship with former LSU teammate Jayden Daniels, and more.

What's next for the Malik Nabers?

Malik Nabers broke numerous records with the LSU Tigers, and he was viewed as one of the best players in the 2025 NFL draft class. It didn't take long for Nabers to hear his name called as the New York Giants selected him with the sixth overall pick.

The pick was a masterstroke as Nabers ended up being one of the few positives to a deeply disappointing 2024 campaign for the Giants. Nabers thrived as a rookie, and he earned Pro Bowl honors for his efforts with a revolving door at the quarterback position. The LSU Tigers product now figures to be a key part of the New York Giants' present and future.

Nabers has translated his collegiate football productivity to the professional level with relative ease. He's now looking to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump in the upcoming campaign. Next up for Nabers is training camp, followed by the preseason, and then the start of his second season in the big leagues.

