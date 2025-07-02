Malik Nabers drops hilarious NFL “Uncs” list featuring Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller & more

Malik Nabers has quickly made headlines off the field, unveiling his ranking of the NFL’s top veteran players, whom he affectionately calls “Uncs.”
During a NASCAR appearance on Monday, the New York Giants wide receiver offered a tongue-in-cheek look at who he considers the NFL’s ultimate “Uncs.”
Nabers, who electrified the league in 2024 by leading all rookies with 109 catches, said he draws the line for “Unc” status somewhere between 30 and 33.
"In the league, Cam Jordan, Von Miller, Bobby Wagner. Odell Beckham is a nice Unc," Nabers told Bleacher Report.
His list featured names like Miller, Jordan, Wagner, Beckham and Derrick Henry. Nabers couldn’t help but marvel at Henry’s athleticism.
“Yeah, he’s definitely considered Unc, but he doesn’t look like Unc. He looks like he’s 24,” Nabers added.
Malik Nabers praises Giants veterans while eyeing 2025 season
Malik Nabers has already become the Giants’ go-to target. But he credits several older teammates for showing him the ropes. Defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches, widely known as “Nacho,” and quarterback Jameis Winston earned special mention.
"On my team? I'd probably say Nacho. Jameis is a nice Unc. He's like an older brother; he's funny. Dex is another good Unc," Nabers said about his teammates.
The discussion of the elder players came at a time when Nabers is already establishing himself as the centerpiece of the Giants’ passing game. Last season, he delivered more than 1,200 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. This accounts for a significant share of the team’s production despite a rotating cast of quarterbacks.
Analysts at Pro Football Focus noted Nabers’ uncanny ability to stay productive even when passers were under heavy pressure. He was among the most targeted receivers in those scenarios, demonstrating the reliable hands that have quickly made him indispensable.
As the Giants look toward 2025 with veteran Russell Wilson expected to take over as the primary starter, Malik Nabers’ role could expand further. Wilson’s downfield accuracy and willingness to attack defenses vertically offer a contrasting style to last year’s quick-passing approach.
If the offensive line holds up, Nabers may have more chances to show why he was selected No. 6 out of LSU in the 2024 NFL draft.
