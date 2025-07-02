Malik Nabers drops hilarious NFL “Uncs” list featuring Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller & more

Malik Nabers has quickly made headlines off the field, unveiling his ranking of the NFL’s top veteran players, whom he affectionately calls “Uncs.”

Ad

During a NASCAR appearance on Monday, the New York Giants wide receiver offered a tongue-in-cheek look at who he considers the NFL’s ultimate “Uncs.”

Nabers, who electrified the league in 2024 by leading all rookies with 109 catches, said he draws the line for “Unc” status somewhere between 30 and 33.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"In the league, Cam Jordan, Von Miller, Bobby Wagner. Odell Beckham is a nice Unc," Nabers told Bleacher Report.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

His list featured names like Miller, Jordan, Wagner, Beckham and Derrick Henry. Nabers couldn’t help but marvel at Henry’s athleticism.

“Yeah, he’s definitely considered Unc, but he doesn’t look like Unc. He looks like he’s 24,” Nabers added.

Malik Nabers praises Giants veterans while eyeing 2025 season

Jay-Z's Iconic The 40/40 Club Reimagined in Partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook & Casino At Center of Fanatics Fest NYC - Source: Getty

Malik Nabers has already become the Giants’ go-to target. But he credits several older teammates for showing him the ropes. Defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches, widely known as “Nacho,” and quarterback Jameis Winston earned special mention.

Ad

"On my team? I'd probably say Nacho. Jameis is a nice Unc. He's like an older brother; he's funny. Dex is another good Unc," Nabers said about his teammates.

The discussion of the elder players came at a time when Nabers is already establishing himself as the centerpiece of the Giants’ passing game. Last season, he delivered more than 1,200 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. This accounts for a significant share of the team’s production despite a rotating cast of quarterbacks.

Ad

Analysts at Pro Football Focus noted Nabers’ uncanny ability to stay productive even when passers were under heavy pressure. He was among the most targeted receivers in those scenarios, demonstrating the reliable hands that have quickly made him indispensable.

As the Giants look toward 2025 with veteran Russell Wilson expected to take over as the primary starter, Malik Nabers’ role could expand further. Wilson’s downfield accuracy and willingness to attack defenses vertically offer a contrasting style to last year’s quick-passing approach.

If the offensive line holds up, Nabers may have more chances to show why he was selected No. 6 out of LSU in the 2024 NFL draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.