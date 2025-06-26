Abdul Carter sends 2-word message as Malik Nabers hypes Odell Beckham Jr.'s Giants reunion

Odell Beckham Jr.'s potential return to the New York Giants has gained traction over the last few days. The wide receiver was filmed by a fan stating that he never wanted to leave his first team.

He wrote an Instagram post with his son on Tuesday in front of the MetLife Stadium, hinting at a potential return to New York.

"Man, your daddy did some crazy sh** here. We changed the game and inspired a generation who came behind us. We still got more to do. I’m loving every second I get with you, and I can’t wait to see what you do in this world. Your turn, twin."

Giants' Brian Burns and Malik Nabers reacted to the post, with the second-year receiver writing, "We still got work to do."

Another superstar called for a reunion between the veteran receiver and the franchise. First-round pick Abdul Carter expressed his desire to see the Giants sign Odell Beckham for the upcoming season. Carter reacted to Nabers' comment on Beckham's post in his Instagram story with a two-word message:

"It's time."

Abdul Carter calls for Odell Beckham's return to New York

Giants fans are calling for the franchise to re-sign the wide receiver, who played in New York from 2014 to 2018.

Why did Odell Beckham Jr. leave the Giants?

The receiver's time with the Giants was intense. Odell was a first-round pick in 2014 and became a star for the team, even making one of the greatest catches of all time as a rookie. However, his involvement in controversial incidents made owner John Mara question his maturity at times.

Stories such as making a hole in the wall after losing a game, or his infamous fight with Josh Norman midway through a game during the 2015 season, started to wear on the owner.

In the 2019 offseason, the team traded Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns, ending his commitment to the team. Barring a season-ending injury in 2017, the wide receiver accrued 1,000-plus receiving yards during his time in New York (2014-2018).

