[VIDEO] Giants' Malik Nabers tries to keep cool on 130mph Corvette ride with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr

New York Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers is fast on the field, but a recent video showed he found his match when it comes to speed. He had a solid rookie season with the "Big Blue," recording 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. Nabers is set to take his game to the next level, with veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston throwing at him.

But first, however, he's spending time doing different activities. Nabers was a guest in the most recent episode of the YouTube show "Taking Laps with Dale Earnhardt Jr.," in which the NASCAR legend interviews guests while riding around a racetrack.

Nabers was featured in Wednesday's episode, with a specific part of his interview catching attention. "Talkin' Giants" shared a clip of the second-year wide receiver trying to keep his cool while going 130 mph in a Corvette.

Malik Nabers is used to going at high speed to escape opposing players. However, going at such a high velocity in a car was a different experience for the former LSU star, who is eager to compete at the highest level with the Giants next season.

Malik Nabers reveals his "welcome to the NFL moment"

During his conversation with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Malik Nabers revealed his "welcome to the NFL moment" happened against divisional rivals, the Washington Commanders.

A linebacker surprised him when he tried to escape with the ball.

"I ran a shallow. It was like third-and-5. I ran a shallow, I caught the ball, and I was going up the field on the right sideline, and one of the linebackers, he came and hit me," Nabers said. "I seen him in my peripheral. But, it's like, I thought he was farther than what I expected.

"So, I am cutting up, and I am telling Theo (Johnson), block the corner that's right there. I'm going to try to cut backside because I am like, 'Dude's not going to catch me.' ... I cut upfield, and he just magically appeared right there. He smacked me. I ain't going to lie."

He added:

"I popped right up and was like, 'Okay. All right. Now I'm in the league.' But I know for sure, in the league, they're going to try to hit you. They're trying to knock you out."

There could be more of that in the upcoming season, as Nabers and the Commanders will clash at least twice in 2025.

