“Bama down so bad” - CFB world roasts Kalen DeBoer’s crew as Alabama loses 5-star QB Julian Sayin

Crimson Tide dealt a blow as top recruit quarterback Julian Sayin entered the transfer portal today. According to ESPN, Sayin entered the NCAA Transfer Portal weeks after Nick Saban's surprising retirement.

The five-star plus+ prospect, who committed to the Crimson Tide in Nov. 2022, will reportedly begin the transfer process on Friday.

Sources close to Sayin cited Saban's departure as the primary motivating factor. Having enrolled early to play under the legendary coach, Sayin seeks fresh opportunities elsewhere.

His decision sent shockwaves through the college football landscape. Some fans mocked on Instagram Alabama's newly appointed head coach, Kalen DeBoer, for letting such a prized talent slip through the cracks.

“lol ain’t no rules nomo.. wats the point of signing!! These kids not gone never have to fight for a spot!”, a fan wrote.

“Supposedly he and Coach Deboer’s meeting was only 5 min long. Opposing to the meetings with other players being 45min-1hour,” one fan commented.

“BAMA DOWN SO BAD AND IM HERE FOR IT,” another fan wrote.

“Currently in shambles,” another fan wrote.

“Damnn we keep crumbling,” another fan commented.

“Sad kids afraid to compete,” one fan wrote.

“DeBoer masterclass,” a fan wrote.

“Nil and the portal is the worst thing that ever happened to College Football !!!”, one fan commented.

“Brought in another QB, can’t be mad Julian is deciding to do this,” a fan wrote.

DeBoer should convince recruits and fans that he can uphold the Crimson Tide's legacy in the post-Saban era.

Julian Sayin enters transfer portal even as Alabama sign Washington QB Austin Mack

Julian Sayin's decision surprised many as Alabama had landed Austin Mack, a transfer quarterback from Washington. He was expected to compete with Julian Sayin for the starting job.

In his high school career in Carlsbad, Calif., Sayin threw for 2,369 yards, 24 touchdowns, four rushing touchdowns and just one interception. He was the second-best quarterback prospect in 2024.

Sayin earned MVP honors at the Elite 11 quarterback competition and chose Alabama over other powerhouse programs like LSU, Ohio State and Texas.

Sayin enrolled early at Alabama and practiced with the team before the 2024 Rose Bowl but decided to enter the transfer portal shortly after.

His decision came as a surprise to many, especially since Alabama had just seen Saban retire.

