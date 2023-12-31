WATCH: 5-star recruit QB Julian Sayin seen throwing the ball at practice ahead of Rose Bowl

Nick Saban is not only preparing for the Rose Bowl, but also for the future. So the Alabama Crimson Tide practice saw 5-star recruit QB Julian Sayin already practicing with the team. The video of the same went viral on social media, days ahead of the college football playoffs semi final.

The Tide will lock horns with the Michigan Wolverines at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena to fight out for a place in the national championship game. The team has been laboring in the California sun for days to prepare themselves for the big clash.

Sayin also seems to be helping the team in the endeavor, while preparing himself for the future.

Here is the video of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s 5-star recruit quarterback Julian Sayin practicing with the team ahead of the Rose Bowl.

Sayin is a native of Carlsbad, California, just a 100 miles from Pasadena, the host of the Rose Bowl. While he has been committed to Alabama for months, Coach Saban still made time to visit him a week before the early signing day earlier this month.

He has drawn comparisons with former Crimson Tide QB Bryce Young, who went first overall in the 2023 NFL draft. The 5-star recruit could just be the next big thing for the program known for creating world class quarterbacks, especially in the Nick Saban era.

Coach Saban has a big task ahead of him with Michigan being undefeated this season. But Alabama has already taken down one No.1 team this season when they overcame two-time defending national champions the Georgia Bulldogs.

Beating Jim Harbaugh's Michigan would make the legendary head coach first in the college football history to beat two No.1 ranked teams in back-to-back games in the same season.

How did Alabama fare in the 2023 season?

Alabama took their sweet time to adjust to a new offense after Young left for the NFL before the season started. For many weeks, they struggled to dominate any opponent, even losing out to fellow playoff participants the Texas Longhorns. But that was the Tide’s only defeat so far this season.

CFP Rose Bowl Alabama Football: Alabama head coach Nick Saban walks during practice Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Carson, Calif. Alabama is scheduled to play against Michigan on New Year's Day in the Rose Bowl, a semifinal in the College Football Playoff. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Once Jalen Milroe settled in, Alabama became unstoppable. And at the end of the regular season, they were 11-1 overall. Coach Saban’s boys sneaked into the playoffs after the Florida State Seminoles got a snub on account of missing their QB1 Jordan Travis.

Can they convert it into their seventh national title in the Saban era?

