“Being scared of Oklahoma is crazy”: CFB fans react as analyst points out the real reason behind Michigan’s 2-game suspension for Sherrone Moore

Michigan's legal trouble started almost two years ago, when the NCAA began investigating Connor Stalions and the program for alleged sign stealing.

After the former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh faced a three-game suspension in the 2023 college football season, the program won the national championship. Their current coach, Sherrone Moore, is set to face a two-game self-imposed suspension in 2025.

On May 5, 2025, Michigan shared that Sherrone Moore will not be acting as the program's coach for the Week 3 and Week 4 games against Central Michigan and Nebraska, respectively.

Reacting to this, Josh Pate wrote on X that his guess is that Michigan believes there is more punishment to come for them. He added that they suspended Sherrone Moore for the "right" games on the off chance the NCAA accepts this as final.

Agreeing with this statement, some fans said:

More fans spoke about Michigan's decision to suspend Sherrone Moore:

One fan said:

"They suspended Harbaugh for 3 games (coincidentally all cupcakes and B1G play started game 4) for covid related recruiting violations. Then the NCAA still suspended him for a year and gave him a 4 year show cause for it. So Michigan has a history of trying to get away with a slap on the wrist."

"I am surprised they believe the out of conference game at Oklahoma is more important than a conference game at Nebraska. I guess the optics of playing well at an SEC school is more important than the Big 10 standings this year," another fan added.

"Given how Harbaugh and most of the guilty staff bolted, I'd suspect the suspension on Moore as the head of the program will be more severe than it would be if levied at Harbaugh. I'd be shocked to see anything less than 6 games," another fan predicted.

Jim Harbaugh opens up about the cheating allegations

On August 5, Jim Harbaugh tried to clear his name during a press conference where he expressed his strong feelings against lying and cheating.

"Never lie. Never cheat. Never steal," Harbaugh said via CBS. "I was raised with that lesson. I have raised my family on that lesson. I have preached that lesson to the teams that I have coached. No one is perfect. If you stumble, you apologize and you make it right.

"Today, I do not apologize. I did not participate, was not aware nor complicit in those said allegations. So, it’s back to work and attacking with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.”

The controversy revolves around Connor Stalions, who allegedly went to various Big Ten games and paid people to record the other team's coaching staff to decode their signals.

