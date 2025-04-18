Sherrone Moore opens up about his “sick addiction” as he sits down for a candid interview ahead of spring game

Michigan Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore admits he has a sick addiction to shoes, and it has only grown since becoming the head coach of Michigan.

Ad

Moore says he's a shoe collector and collects Jordans, who sponsor Michigan. With Michigan being a Jordan school, Moore says his collection has only grown as it has become a sick addiction.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

"It's pretty deep. I'd say I'm probably at 65-70 pairs of Jordan's. I got a couple myself, but I'm not a buyer, I had a sick addiction in 2023, where I was buying Jordan low 1's and they'd come every week," Moore said to On3 at 11:56. "It's a combination of team-issued and some that they sent me. It can become a sick addiction if you let it."

Ad

Luckily, collecting shoes doesn't take much time away from Moore, who is focused on coaching Michigan.

The Wolverines have their spring game on April 19, as they will be getting a look at their new-look offense with Chip Lindsey calling plays.

Sherrone Moore discusses quarterback battle ahead of Spring Game

Michigan has a quarterback battle, which will be the focus of the spring game.

Ad

The Wolverines landed top high school recruit Bryce Underwood and also added Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene, while redshirt freshman Jadyn Davis is also competing for the job.

Moore has been impressed with all three, as he says the quarterback battle is still ongoing.

“I think (the quarterback job is) open still,” Moore said. “I’m excited to see what happens in the spring game and excited to see how rolls into the summer and in fall camp. All those guys have — I’d say Jadyn Davis has really taken huge steps ... played really more confident, you can see the glimpses of things he did in high school really show up in spring ball. Been proud of his progress and what he’s done and made the competition even better.”

Ad

The hope for Moore is that the quarterback will be named in fall camp before the Wolverines' season opener.

“I feel like it usually carries into fall camp,” Moore said. “All the real good battles that I’ve been a part of — you can say something in spring, but then it changes so we want to take our time with the process of who that person is ... so for us, it’s probably gonna go into fall camp and then probably a week before the game, the first game, make a decision and make the announcement then.”

Michigan opens its 2025 college football season on August 30 against New Mexico.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More