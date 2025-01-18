Benjamin Morrison NFL draft stock: Notre Dame CB's potential landing spots explored ahead of CFP National Championship

Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison suffered a season-ending hip injury in October. The star junior cornerback must decide whether to enter the NFL draft after the Fighting Irish's College Football Playoff national title matchup against Ohio State on Monday.

Morrison has showcased his talent, having shut down Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. — who was selected as the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft — in their matchup last season.

If Morrison opts to declare for the draft and prepare for the next stage of his career, it’s likely that he will be highly sought after by teams hoping to strengthen their secondaries.

According to Bleacher Report NFL scout Cory Giddings, Benjamin Morrison is projected to be drafted late in the first round or early in the second round in April. Giddings compared him to Miami Dolphins cornerback Kendall Fuller, who just completed his ninth season in the NFL.

Through six games this season, Morrison has recorded only three passes defended. As a freshman, he posted six interceptions. As a sophomore, that number dropped to three. Though his statistics dipped in 2024, sometimes for a defensive back, that can mean quarterbacks are avoiding his coverage.

Benjamin Morrison's potential NFL landing spots

#1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers allowed 4,464 passing yards this season, the third-most in the NFL. Zyon McCollum was Tampa Bay's mainstay at cornerback, starting all 17 games in the regular season. Their other cornerbacks — Tavierre Thomas, Tyrek Funderburk and Jamel Dean — aren’t exactly promising either.

Benjamin Morrison would likely step in as a starter for the Buccaneers right away.

#2. Pittsburgh Steelers

Prior to this season, the Steelers traded Diontae Johnson to Carolina for veteran cornerback Donte Jackson. At the time, Pittsburgh believed it was pairing an experienced defender with Joey Porter Jr., who had shown signs of being able to be a top-notch player at his position.

This year, however, Jackson was injury-prone, and Porter appeared to regress somewhat, committing more than his fair share of penalties — including a handful against Cincinnati in a shootout.

Benjamin Morrison could be another young cover man for the defense to build around.

#3. Minnesota Vikings

Any offense that has Justin Jefferson is set up for success, but the Vikings' defense struggled this season, allowing the fourth-most passing yards in the league. Minnesota featured an aging Stephon Gilmore, who is on the back end of his career.

Byron Murphy, however, had six interceptions and started all 17 games. Adding Morrison to that defensive backfield would be a quick fix for a team that has to face Jared Goff, Caleb Williams and Jordan Love twice a year each.

