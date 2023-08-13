Best Week 1 college football games: Central Michigan at Michigan State, Florida at Utah and more

Some of the best Week 1 college football games are only a couple of weeks away! There is a lot of excitement in the air as there are some exciting non-conference games to kick off the season.

Today, we are going to highlight four of the best Week 1 college football games on the calendar and discuss what makes them exciting. Football is only a few weeks from being back, so let's dive right into the list.

Central Michigan vs. Michigan State

The Central Michigan Chippewas battle an in-state rival in the Michigan State Wolverines to kick off the season. This should be an interesting matchup, as both teams lost the final two games last season. The Spartans definitely have the advantage here, but on a slate with a lot of lop-sided games, this is definitely one of the best Week 1 college football games on the slate.

Florida vs. Utah

The Florida Gators are in a weird position as they look to fill the void at the quarterback position without Anthony Richardson. That's going to make them an intriguing watch, especially in the early going.

They are battling across the country against the Utah Utes in one of the best Week 1 college football games on the slate. Utah is the back-to-back Pac-12 Champions and joining the Big 12 in 2024, so they are considered one of the best teams in the country. This matchup should be one of the best and extremely competitive throughout.

LSU vs. Florida State

The LSU Tigers did a fantastic job last season in coach Brian Kelly's first season as they made the Southeastern Conference Championship Game. In Year Two, they begin the season on the road against a formidable opponent in the Florida State Seminoles.

If the rumors are to be believed, this could become a conference game in the next few years, but right now, it is not. This should be an exciting game with Jordan Travis under center for the Seminoles and two teams that could have phenomenal seasons.

Best Week 1 college football games: Colorado vs TCU

The hype surrounding the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders will finally be on the field. The team is not starting with an easy opponent as they are on the road against the runner-up for last year's national championship in the TCU Horned Frogs.

These are just some of the games that are considered the best Week 1 college football games.