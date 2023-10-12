Big 12 or ACC? Analyzing potential landing spots for Washington State and Oregon State after Pac-12 departure

Washington State and Oregon State are the lone teams remaining in the Pac-12, but their future is still very much up in the air.

Both were vocal in being shocked and disappointed by the schools that left. The two said that they would be active in looking at their future but could remain with the Pac-12 for two seasons and see if the conference can add more schools.

However, at the moment, many reckon the Big 12 or the Atlantic Coast Conference would make sense to add Washington State and Oregon State, but what makes more sense?

Washington State and Oregon State to Big 12?

On paper, the Big 12 does make a lot of sense, as the conference is looking to keep up with the Big 10 and SEC.

However, from the beginning, the Big 12 has said that they aren't interested in adding Washington State and Oregon State. Now, according to college football insider Brett McMurphy, the Big 12 still remains adamant that they don't want to add the two programs.

Although the Big 12 isn't interested in Washington State and Oregon State, adding them could make sense. The conference is adding Colorado and already has BYU, so adding two more schools to the West Coast would make sense for travel.

It also would allow for more TV viewers and fans from the West Coast to watch and follow the Big 12.

Would the ACC be a more logical fit?

The ACC had some interest in Washington State and Oregon State but pulled out in September.

The ACC added Stanford, Cal and SMU, but on paper, they're the best conference for WSU and OSU. Having two more West Coast teams would allow the ACC to have games on at all times throughout the day, as well as provide an insurance should FSU, Clemson and North Carolina leave.

There have been reports that the three schools aren't happy, so adding WSU and OSU would allow the ACC to remain a notable conference in college football.